Catherine Brown couldn't tell you the number of times she feared her AFLW dream was over.
Having walked away from a successful playing career with A-League Women's club Canberra United to pursue her cross-code ambitions, things did not exactly go to plan.
While trialling with the GWS Giants in 2017, Brown seriously injured her knee, shattering her AFLW aspirations in the process.
Determined to ensure that was not how her playing days would come to an end, the defender eventually returned to the Eastlake Demons in 2019.
What started as a desire to have fun playing with mates quickly turned into a much more serious endeavour and Brown steadily rose through the ranks.
A stint with the Hawthorn VFLW side last season quickly followed, the multi-sport talent finishing second in the club's best and fairest tally.
Despite the success in Victoria, Brown still thought an AFLW contract was beyond her grasp.
"Even in January, I was coming to terms with the fact my career would be a local league career," Brown said.
"That was fine by me, I started late, there were a lot of other factors that went into this.
"To get not quite a cold call but a relatively chilly call from Hawthorn coach Bec Goddard telling me to give it a crack, it's been very much a whirlwind. That was really the first time I thought I could play AFLW."
That journey is what has made this week so special, the 28-year-old set to make her AFLW debut for the Hawks at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.
The match will mark Hawthorn's inaugural game in the competition and fittingly comes against fierce rivals Essendon.
Brown has moved away from Canberra to link up with the Hawks, leaving behind partner Jess Bibby, a daughter and taking an unpaid break from her job as a nurse.
It's a familiar tale for female athletes, the footballers required to make considerable sacrifice to chase an AFLW career.
Considering what she has given up along the way, the significance of this weekend is not lost on Brown.
"I don't know the full gravity of the moment will hit me until I run on to the field," she said.
"It certainly means a lot. I effectively threw away a soccer career in 2016 to give AFLW a crack. That didn't work out, I blew out a knee quite dramatically.
"I initially came back to the sport just to prove I could do it. At the time I was just thinking running out in the local league would be great. To run out for Hawthorn in their first AFLW game will be absolutely incredible.
"I realise it's a privileged position to be in. I'm not just running out for myself but also for my family. There are so many women who would've loved this opportunity, even my grandmother said she would've loved to have a crack."
An Eastlake Demons product, Brown is familiar with the black and red strip of the Bombers.
Her family are predominantly Essendon fans and, like most Bombers supporters, hold a deep dislike for the Hawks.
That has added an extra edge to this weekend's match, with the fierce rivalry between the two clubs extending to the women's competition.
There may be some torn allegiances among the Brown family, however Catherine is confident her relatives will eventually throw their support behind the Hawks.
"In the VFLW, the rivalry between Hawthorn and Essendon is very real," Brown said. "I grew up barracking for Essendon so it adds another layer to this match but I'll be very happy to beat them.
"My grandmother has made a couple of jokes about not being sure who she wants to win. I know she'll pull through in the end.
"My grandfather passed away earlier this year but I know if he was able to watch, he'd definitely be making jabs about who he really prefers to win."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
