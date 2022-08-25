The Canberra Times
Michelle Dariol wins Cemeteries and Crematoria Association of NSW Rising Star Award

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Canberra Memorial Parks' Michelle Dariol. Picture: Karleen Minney

Michelle Dariol, the crematorium operator from Canberra Memorial Parks, has been recognised by her peers for her hard work, dedication and "can-do attitude".

