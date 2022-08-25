Michelle Dariol, the crematorium operator from Canberra Memorial Parks, has been recognised by her peers for her hard work, dedication and "can-do attitude".
The 30-year-old was recently the recipient of the Cemeteries and Crematoria Association of NSW Rising Star Award.
The award acknowledges industry excellence, improvement, dedication and knowledge-sharing.
"I felt very, very proud because it's a recognition that I'm going in the right direction and doing the right thing for our community," she said.
"That to me is the most important thing, to meet the community's needs and look after them in a way that is deserving and fitting of their loved ones."
The award will allow her to visit interstate facilities help her gain further knowledge.
"I'm looking at both South Australia and Victoria and my intention with that is to look at other facilities across Australia so I can evolve and improve our facilities even more," she said.
"It's a chance for me to see innovative things that are happening that would be great for Canberra. It's about expanding my knowledge and seeing how they do things in other states."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
