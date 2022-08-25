The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Canberra's auction clearance rates have fallen, as time properties spend on the market grows

SG
By S Garrity
August 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The auction clearance rate on Saturday was just 50 per cent, dropping from 83 per cent the same period last year. Photo: Ashley St George

The time it takes to sell a home in Canberra has increased as the auction clearance rate has dipped to pre-pandemic lows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SG

S Garrity

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.