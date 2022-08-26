This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Tim Page died on Wednesday. The celebrated war photographer and icon of the 1960s counter-culture drew his last breath in his adopted home at Bellingen on the NSW North Coast. He was 78, one of the last connections to a buccaneering era in journalism, when freelance reporters and photographers would jump aboard motorcycles and helicopters and trawl over Vietnam to cover the conflict, often in such graphic and confronting detail their work was credited with turning the tide of public opinion.
Page worked alongside people like Sean Flynn, the son of Australian actor Errol Flynn and who disappeared in Cambodia in 1970, and Michael Herr, whose book Dispatches is one of the best accounts of the Indochina conflict. Renowned for putting himself dangerously close to the action, Page was wounded four times. In 1965, while at a US camp that came under attack, Page shot and killed one of the Viet Cong infiltrators. He was the inspiration for the unhinged photographer in Kurtz's redoubt, played by Dennis Hopper, in Apocalypse Now.
It was a remarkable time in the history of journalism. Reporters would rush into the field in the morning and be back in the evening to write up their stories and process film and print photos. And the perils weren't confined to the battlefield. Drugs were readily available and in the hothouse of 1960s Saigon, the go-to psychological salve for the mental torment of covering the war.
A couple of years ago, The Echidna got a rare glimpse into the world inhabited by Page and Flynn during an interview with Carl Robinson, who was a photo editor for Associated Press in Saigon. In his book The Bite of The Lotus, Robinson recounts his own long-term love affair with Vietnam, his press work as the war raged around him and the addiction to heroin that came with the territory (overcome after he was choppered out to a warship in the South China Sea as Saigon was falling in April 1975). Alongside Horst Faas at the Associated Press bureau in Saigon, Robinson wired the horrifying image of Phan Thi Kim Phuc, the naked girl burnt by napalm and running down the road photographed by Nick Ut. That photo was published around the world and remains an enduring image from the Vietnam War. In 1997 Page and Haas published Requiem, a portfolio of work by combat photographers who died covering the war in Indochina.
In his book, Robinson describes his first meeting with Page, after being invited to a gathering by John Steinbeck IV, journalist son of the famous author. Page "was sitting on a mat rolling one of his classic four-sheet super joints ... it was big enough for everyone in the room to have a toke". Robinson met up with Page at a reunion of journalists in Saigon in 1995. They were in regular contact after Page moved to Australia in 2002. Robinson now lives a quiet life near Wollongong, a volunteer at a local aircraft museum. He's a living link to the war which shaped a generation. If you can track down his book, I highly recommend it.
The passage of time, naturally, dulls our memory of the Vietnam War. Then the passing of one of its most famous witnesses brings it back into focus. If there's one thing the reporters and journalists who risked and lost their lives covering it taught us, it's that we must look war straight in the face.
As Page himself said, "Any war picture is an anti-war picture."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
