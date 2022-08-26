Arthur says we become desensitised at our own peril: "The outcome of the so-called special military operation in Ukraine will have repercussions for years to come. Putin will not stop if he gains control over Ukraine. We become desensitised to the war in Ukraine at our own peril. The price we are paying is trivial compared with what the Ukrainians are paying. It is also trivial compared to the suffering due to starvation in Africa largely but not solely caused by this senseless striving for empire-building by dictators. We are already desensitised to the wars in Syria, Yemen, Democratic Republic of Congo and Burma. When is the world going to learn that there are no winners in war, only losers? I fear it will not be tomorrow. Thank you for a thought-provoking column. The variety of comments on the shortage of housing and skilled workers was to say the least very interesting, if not underlying the need for a combined think tank such as the upcoming summit." Thank you, Arthur, for being part of the conversation.