Increase in valuations will lead to even more rate increases

How can the ACT Revenue Office justify a 60 plus percent increase in the unimproved land value in my suburb? My unimproved value has jumped by over $200,000 in 12 months.
I have endeavoured to make sense of the ACT Government Revenue Office website to try and understand this hefty increase but have come away still bewildered.
Is this just another way to bolster the government's revenue stream in coming years once the rolling averages kick in?
This is just another nail in the coffin in making the territory totally affordable for those on fixed and low incomes.
The Canberra Times editorial ("Immigration not a jobs magic bullet", canberratimes.com.au, August 25) was on the right track vis a vis immigration, but remained equivocal in its central message.
Let's be definite. Australia should not continue to grow its population via immigration. Moreover, immigration will never be - save, perhaps, for a one off modest injection of skilled individuals - a solution to shortage or scarcity of anything.
Immigration-fed growth does not resolve these issues, it creates them. Our new skilled migrants all bring with them a host of needs that can only ever be met by the importation of other skilled migrants; a problem of circularity akin to a dog chasing its tail; no purpose, no resolution.
On the environmental front - and certainly the most important issue - the recent State of the Environment Report (2021) made clear that our population growth and attendant consumption is a major driver of all our environmental challenges. We cannot let this continue.
Finally, we might give thought to the countries from which we draw many of our migrants. Almost without exception, they are in greater need of these skilled, educated and oftentimes advantaged individuals than Australian will ever be.
Enough is enough.
The conclusion of Friday's Editorial ("2022 ACT budget faces big challenges", canberratimes.com.au, August 18) that "job creation, infrastructure and economic development and population growth remain the most effective solution to the ACT's economic challenges" does not make explicit that financial and environmental sustainability are also necessary over the longer term.
It is therefore a somewhat uncritical assessment of the ACT government's past performance and plans, despite its headline.
The ACT government's record is patchy, and it plans more of the same. Essentially, the ACT government has and plans to: continue growing the ACT public sector (which according to the independent Grants Commission already is large relative to our population); stimulating the construction sector (particularly via constructing light rail, despite never publishing a cost/benefit study); and continue growing the population (including to fill its coffers via selling more open space).
As a community we should demand, from the ACT government, critical and open assessments of past initiatives and comparisons between options for the future.
If we don't expect these, we should not be surprised if the government continues to rely on mantras such as "activation" rather than justifying how their plans are the best way to help the community.
In a world that already has far too many self-centred people, along comes D Zivkovic. (Letters, August 22).
So he had a wonderful "maskless" holiday in a country he would not name. Yippee. But he was teased by locals who made him ashamed of, and angry with Australia's COVID guidelines. So sad for him.
He carries on like a Cockatoo about Australians still living in the past when actually it is he who is not up to date with the facts. Australia is not in lock-down and Australians are not subject to mandatory mask wearing any more. We are, however, encouraged to use our common sense and, more importantly, to remember our social responsibilities when we are out and about.
D Zivkovic needs to be more thoughtful of those around him who do not have the good fortune of robust health.
People are keen to point out that according to the Governor-General's diary he presented the Duke of Gloucester Sash at the 78th National Sheep Dog Trial Championships on March 14, 2021, but the diary doesn't mention Scott Morrison.
Well, the diary doesn't say who the Governor-General presented the sash to; think about that.
Ian Pilsner (Letters, August 24) asks why Mr Morrison doesn't get more credit and appreciation for bringing the country through a tumultuous time during the pandemic.
That's because 99 per cent of the credit is due to the efforts of others in the community. These included, but are not limited to, the medical advisors, the chief health officers of the Commonwealth and states, the premiers, the vaccination workers, the hospitals and the army personnel who organised the distribution and logistics of vaccines.
And let's not forget the efforts of the supermarkets (especially during the panic-hoarding in the early days) and other businesses who kept employees at work even often spending their own savings to do so.
The good sense, the co-operation, and sheer hard work of millions of people kept the wheels turning through lock-downs and other unprecedented challenges.
We might say, Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi Oi, Oi! Well done Australia!
Ian Pilsner (Letters, August 24) asserted that "all (Prime Minister Albanese) has done since being elected - when he has not been "jet setting around the globe and increasing his carbon footprint ... and throwing our taxpayer dollars to other countries - is to whinge and complain about Scott Morrison".
Mr Pilsner should pay more attention to what is really happening.
Shortly after the election, PM Albanese was flown to Tokyo for a Quad Security Meeting; to Indonesia for an official state visit to Australia's close and strategically important neighbour and trading partner; to Spain for a NATO summit which discussed the Ukraine situation; to Paris for a meeting with President Macron to secure the relationship all but destroyed by Scott Morrison; to Kyiv to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (who needs and values Australia's support); to the United Arab Emirates to see Australian troops at the Al Minhad air base; and to Suva, Fiji, for the Pacific Islands Forum.
Is all this mere "jet setting"?
Morrison's greatest mistake is giving Albo the opportunity to evade the issues important to people.
Instead of dealing with cost of living, strengthening our ADF, dealing with our massive debt, providing plenty of safe, affordable reliable power, Albo can hash and rehash the various issues involved in Morrison's secretive, inadvisable, but not illegal, portfolio appointments.
We are over it. Get on and govern responsibly Albo.
The ABC program The Drum needs to hold it's panelists to a higher standard if some of the clangers in a recent program are any guide. Speaking about skills shortages, one panelist claimed it's now common for chefs to earn $120,000 a year, up from $80,000 a year ago.
As a chef I can say neither figure is correct. While it's common to hear employers claiming they have to pay above the norm to secure workers this is not reflected in rates on offer through common job vacancy sites.
A small number of executive chefs running high end restaurants might attract these high salaries, but not your average chef or cook.
In a different segment, another panelist claimed former British Minister of State for War, John Profumo, slept with a Russian spy. Again, patently false. Profumo had an affair with a 19-year-old model (Kristine Keeler) who was reported to possibly have links to the Soviet Naval Attaché through her friendship with a London socialite, Dr Stephen Ward.
The panelists were people of credible backgrounds but some of their contributions to the chatty format discussing serious issues were anything but credible.
The ABC needs to do better if it wants the program to be regarded as anything more than just another sensationalist trashy half hour on the edge of the news cycle.
I agree with Angela Kueter-Luks (Letters, August 22) that everyone needs to exercise some personal responsibility to avoid road accidents. To add to her list of unacceptable behaviours, can I add don't drive a black car. Apparently black cars have a much higher accident rate than any other colour.
Morrison says his secret ministries were needed to save us from COVID. But he only used his special powers in a seedy resources stunt in a bid to prevent the 'teals' exsanguinating him at the election. Mission not accomplished.
If our top political leader isn't allowed to be a minister of something, then what's the point of being referred to as Prime Minister.
Whenever someone says the NSW government should assume responsibility for the ACT I wonder if they have been living under a rock. Despite the Barr government's shortcomings, it's still far better than the allegedly corrupt alternatives.
Congratulations to Chris Purdon on the tribute to Tony Powell (August 22). His contribution to Canberra needs to be recognised by the ACT government. Compare the outcomes achieved by Sir John Overall and continued and enhanced by Tony with the of the dismantled structures and fragmented planning systems we are left with today.
The term ''elderly'' is being used indiscriminately by The Canberra Times and other media. It was recently used by you to describe a gentleman of only 75 years. I decided in my early twenties that everyone 15 or more years my senior was old. Later I added ''elderly''. I have kept that distance ever since.
Re: "Northside hospital's future considered" (canberratimes.com.au, August 23). We once had a fine hospital on the northside. It was as envisaged by Griffin, large, in a therapeutic setting and with great potential. But it was cringingly and tragically blown up. A couple of those large vacant sites on Northbourne Avenue could provide relief from the new jaw breaking blocks of flats.
If your correspondent (Letters, August 23) reckons Morrison's power grab was "storm in a tea-cup stuff", they obviously misread the tea-leaves.
Given the current focus on pork-barrelling, it's hard to imagine federal funding for the ACT's light rail project would pass a merit-based test. Will the truth ever see the light of day?
I believe Morrison had no ulterior motives in taking co-responsibility for five ministries. It's time everyone realises the hounding of him by Albanese and company is a smokescreen to cover their lack of action elsewhere.
If only Malcolm Fraser and Sir John Kerr had thought of it. They could have minimised the "rage" by installing Fraser as Prime Minister on the quiet and keeping it secret.
