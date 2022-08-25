The Canberra Times
Increase in valuations will lead to even more rate increases

By Letters to the Editor
August 25 2022 - 7:30pm
ACT residents fear that significant increases in land valuations by the government will be used to justify rate increases. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

How can the ACT Revenue Office justify a 60 plus percent increase in the unimproved land value in my suburb? My unimproved value has jumped by over $200,000 in 12 months.

