ACT Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa headlines a crop of returning stars to the Wallabies side for Saturday's clash with South Africa.
Alaalatoa returned home early from the South American tour due to personal reasons but is back for the Adelaide Oval Test.
The prop will line up in the front row alongside ACT teammates James Slipper and Folau Fainga'a, who missed the loss to Argentina after suffering a head knock at training.
Rebels lock Matt Philip has earned a promotion to the starting side, with Darcy Swain dropping back to the bench.
As expected, Noah Lolesio returns to the Wallabies No.10 jumper and will partner with Nic White in the halves.
Saturday's Test provides the 22-year-old with an opportunity to make the position his own, after James O'Connor was dropped following the historic loss to Argentina earlier this month.
With a 6-2 bench split, coach Dave Rennie has opted against selecting a back-up flyhalf, Tate McDermott and Andrew Kellaway named as back substitutes.
Hunter Paisami is another to return to the starting lineup and will partner with Len Ikitau in the centres. With Reece Hodge promoted to fullback, Tom Wright has shifted to the wing and Jordan Petaia has dropped out of the team completely.
Departing Brumbies prop Scott Sio will make a comeback from injury via the bench, with Dave Porecki the substitute hooker after overcoming a concussion suffered in Argentina.
The changes come as the Wallabies look to bounce back from a record-breaking 48-17 loss to the Pumas in their last appearance.
South Africa are also coming off a defeat, having split their two matches against New Zealand.
With so many players returning to the side, Rennie is confident he has a team capable of securing a victory at Adelaide Oval.
"It's great to have a number of experienced players back in the mix this weekend," Rennie said.
"We understand that respect is earned daily and we get an opportunity to earn it against the current world champions on Saturday afternoon.
"It's really motivating to be back at home in front of our supporters, especially in Adelaide, a place we haven't played at in 18 years."
1. James Slipper (c) (119 Tests)
2. Folau Fainga'a (30 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (56 Tests)
4. Rory Arnold (30 Tests)
5. Matt Philip (24 Tests)
6. Jed Holloway (2 Tests)
7. Fraser McReight (4 Tests)
8. Rob Valetini (23 Tests)
9. Nic White (52 Tests)
10. Noah Lolesio (12 Tests)
11. Marika Koroibete (47 Tests)
12. Hunter Paisami (18 Tests)
13. Len Ikitau (17 Tests)
14. Tom Wright (14 Tests)
15. Reece Hodge (57 Tests)
Replacements
16. David Porecki (3 Tests)
17. Scott Sio (71 Tests)
18. Taniela Tupou (42 Tests)
19. Darcy Swain (13 Tests)
20. Rob Leota (10 Tests)
21. Pete Samu (24 Tests)
22. Tate McDermott (17 Tests)
23. Andrew Kellaway (14 Tests)
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
