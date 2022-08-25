Afternoon crowds in Civic got a little bit of a shock on Thursday when a couple of Australian dinosaurs started nosing around.
The inquisitive pair of Leaellynasauras even ventured into the Canberra Centre, trying to get into everything from a gelato at Gelatissimo to makeup at the new Sephora shop.
"It's just like Jurassic Park," Gelatissimo owner Jim Efstathiou, said, with a laugh.
The dinosaur puppets are from the new show opening on Friday at the Canberra Theatre Centre, Erth's Prehistoric World. There is one performance on Friday at 1pm and three on Saturday at 10am, 12 noon and 3pm.
The puppets were brought to life by performers Keila Tereacio De Paula, originally from Brazil, and Rudolf Hendrikx, from the Netherlands.
The show focuses on Australian dinosaurs such as the Leaellynasauras, the remains of which were discovered in Victoria and named after Leaellyn, the daughter of the palaeontologists who uncovered them.
"This is the exact size they would have been," Rudolf said.
The dinosaurs sparked a range of reactions, from surprise to intrigue.
"It's great because people aren't really sure what it is, first of all. And they look at the way it moves, they think it's a bird or a kangaroo and then they realise it's a dinosaur," Rudolf said.
"It's great to see people really think about what it might be."
Sisters Amelie, 8, and Eden, 3, Fuessel from Wamberal, were excited to see them. For a bit.
"It was fun but when it bit me, it scared me," Amelie said.
Puppeteer Keila said there was lots to expect from the show.
"There's going to be heaps of fun and heaps of screaming, excited kids," she said.
"But also lots of trivia questions, lots of interesting information about Australian dinosaurs.
"I think they can expect to learn more about Australia and the history of Australia and the dinosaurs that were here," Rudolf said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
