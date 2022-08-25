Four-bedroom homes in Downer and Moncrieff have broken their respective suburb records after selling in private negotiations for undisclosed prices.
Selling agent Karen Brill of Independent Tuggeranong was unable to confirm the exact price paid for 65 Atherton Street, Downer, but Allhomes understands the property sold for more than $2.01 million.
Brill said it was not a surprise that the home was able to reach the record-breaking sale price.
"The home is above the standard of all the other homes in the area, even the brand new ones ... it has a lot of inclusions in it," she said.
"It is a very high-end property; it was recently renovated and has a lot of luxurious features like bespoke cabinetry.
"There was also a private parents' retreat, a dressing room that was very luxurious, on top of three bathrooms and two master bedrooms."
Other features in the home included a spacious dressing room and a main lounge room that opened up to a pool with a bar room. High-end appliances added to the property's sophisticated nature.
"The photos just really don't do it justice," Brill added.
The home had been popular since it hit the market, with around 20 groups coming through during the first open home.
"We had a lot of expressions of interest, and lots of second inspections and third inspections from the same people," Brill said.
"All the groups had an idea that it was going to be more of a high-end price, but there are definitely still people in Canberra that are looking for something in the range."
The previous record for the suburb was set by 117 Antill Street, which sold almost exactly a year ago for $2.01 million.
Elsewhere, the home at 8 Helmrich Street, Moncrieff, set a new suburb record when it sold for more than $1.65 million, Allhomes understands.
The new benchmark was reached only days after the previous record of $1.6 million was set by 15 Warup Street.
Selling agent Joel Beard of Connected Agency was also unable to disclose the exact sale price, but said he hadn't expected the home to beat the previous record by as much as it did.
"We only had two private showings before we hit the price - we got there by negotiation," he said.
"We actually weren't expecting it to hit the numbers that it did, we just found a buyer that really loved it.
"The joinery and work in it was second-to-none, it was a builder's home who initially built it for himself."
Despite being just single level, the home has four-and-a-half-metre-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, which make it feel "big and bright", Beard added.
"Even though we were selling through winter, the open homes we did have were sunny, which really benefited the design of the home," he said.
"This home was really one for those little details."
