The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Downer and Moncrieff houses set new suburb price records in Canberra property market

SG
By S Garrity
August 25 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No. 65 Atherton Street, Downer, has broken the suburb's record sale price.

Four-bedroom homes in Downer and Moncrieff have broken their respective suburb records after selling in private negotiations for undisclosed prices.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SG

S Garrity

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.