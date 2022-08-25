Celebrate National Wattle Day early this weekend at the arboretum

This Thursday, September 1, is the first day of spring, which means it's also National Wattle Day.
The National Arboretum Canberra is celebrating early, with events across this weekend.
Canberrans are invited to learn more about our beautiful yellow wattle and how it is part of the Australian story.
National Arboretum Canberra executive branch manager Scott Saddler said there would be plenty to do, with activities planned 10am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.
"National Wattle Day activities at the National Arboretum Canberra provides visitors an opportunity to discover why wattle is of national importance and to also explore the native plant species onsite, especially in Forest 20," Mr Saddler said.
"Visitors can also take home a wattle sprig from the Village Centre."
There will be special one-hour guided Wattle Walks through the beautiful blooming wattle forests featuring 10 varieties of wattles.
The walks are at 11am and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 11am on Thursday. The cost is $5 per person and bookings essential.
The Wattle Day Talk in the Golden Grove this year is presented by Dr Suzette Searle, the president of the Wattle Day Association and expert on all things wattle. You can enjoy the glow and scent of the beautiful yellow blooms as you discover more about the significance, beauty, and uses of Acacia Pycantha during the 30-minute presentation.
Also, visit Wattle Corner inside the Village Centre featuring a beautiful blooming wattle display to smell and enjoy. You can purchase a range of wooden items carved from acacia wood, as well as special wattle seed collected from the Arboretum's Golden Wattle Garden. Each packet of Golden Wattle seed has enough to grow 10 trees up to eight metres tall.
Make sure you book ahead on the National Arboretum Canberra website, so you don't miss out.
