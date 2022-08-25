New GWS Giants coach Cam Bernasconi is preparing for the biggest moment of his professional coaching career when he leads the AFLW team out in their season-opener on Sunday against the Western Bulldogs.
But the Canberran will also have one eye on a huge fixture in the capital on the weekend - the AFL Canberra first grade women's grand final on Saturday afternoon at Phillip Oval.
Advertisement
One of Bernasconi's former clubs - Ainslie - are undefeated in the women's competition and the GWS coach was excited to see the Giants Academy talent expected to play a role for the Tricolours and their opposition, Queanbeyan Tigers.
"I'm certainly looking forward to tuning in and watching that, for sure," Bernasconi said.
"When I went through Ainslie their women's program was really fresh, but AFL Canberra invested in it and it's awesome to see they're starting to get success as a couple of players in the GWS Giants Academy are playing in the grand final in both sides."
Bernasconi also came through the Giants Academy as a coach, which led him to landing the head role of the AFLW team for this season, replacing Alan McConnell.
He said the quality in Canberra was underrated, and getting stronger.
"I'm very much a proud Canberran. It's not a big footy community, but the more players and coaches that we have in the nation's capital in the AFL and AFLW system, the more it'll continue to grow," he said.
"Being involved in AFLW [season] one as an assistant coach, I'm really proud now to be the head coach. I'm also really excited for round two [against the Brisbane Lions at Manuka Oval] to get back home as well and coach in front of family and friends."
Bernasconi and the Giants currently boast four players from the ACT on their list, and have had several more don the orange and black for the club since its inception.
Two of their newest recruits, Tess Cattle from Ainslie and Cambridge McCormick from Eastlake Demons, have already made their mark in pre-season and look set for their AFLW debuts before long.
Bernasconi said the strength of the women's first grade competition in Canberra had set up Cattle and Cambridge to succeed in the AFLW.
"The best thing about these two girls that have come into the program was they've played senior footy," he said.
"AFL Canberra is quite a good competition, and has been a pathway for players to get drafted for the last couple of years.
"Having Cambridge and Tess come in, they've adapted to the level well because they've played against other women. Tess is only a 19-year-old player out of our academy, but the fact that she's played a couple of seasons against women, she's just risen to the level.
"Cambridge has certainly come in and had a high impact, too. We didn't have a ruck leading into the into the trade and draft period, so she's been awesome, and I'm really looking forward to seeing her have a high impact early on. Having people from Canberra at the highest level just sells the dream to young girls."
After a disappointing record last season, the Giants will be looking to have a major turnaround in form.
Sparking their attack was a key focus to play finals footy again, and Bernasconi said the team was fully committed to the changes he was trying to make.
MORE A.F.L. NEWS:
Advertisement
He also teased the Giants will blood new players this weekend, the squad to be finalised Thursday night.
"There'll definitely be a debutant or two which is really exciting," he said.
"They've earned that coming in and being straight off the mark."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.