The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Robodebt royal commission overdue

By The Canberra Times
August 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Peter Dutton's opposition to the Robodebt Royal Commission is predictable. Picture: Karleen Minney

Peter Dutton's desperate attempts to dismiss the Royal Commission into Robodebt as a "witch hunt", and his suggestion it should investigate the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd government for introducing data matching, is not just disingenuous; it is hypocritical.

