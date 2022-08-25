Robodebt royal commission overdue

Mr Shorten, the Minister for Government Services was correct when he asserted on Thursday that the Federal Court judgement handed down by Justice Murphy on June 11 last year was no substitute for an inquiry into how illegal debts totalling an estimated $1.76 billion had been generated against 648,000 Australians between July 2015 and November 2019. This caused widespread trauma and emotional distress, and even drove some people to take their own lives.

