The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Family behind McKellar site blocked by Mick Gentleman 'considering options': Johannessen Legal

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 25 2022 - 8:09am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A render of the proposed development at McKellar shops. Picture: Kasparek Architects/Supplied

A Canberra family are "considering their options" after the ACT planning minister struck down their McKellar mixed-use development proposal in an unprecedented move.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.