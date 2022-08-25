A Canberra family are "considering their options" after the ACT planning minister struck down their McKellar mixed-use development proposal in an unprecedented move.
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman last Tuesday used his call-in powers to block a proposal for two buildings at a 2145-square-metre site at McKellar shops, which has been vacant since 2013.
The application for Block 1 Section 51 McKellar was lodged in October 2021 by Kasparek Architects, on behalf of Bennettes Close Pty Limited.
The development application lists Mr Tarik Jabal as the director of the company - Mr Jabal's family owns the Mawson Halal Market.
"The Owners of the vacant land in McKellar believe the Minister may have misunderstood what is best for the Community of McKellar and what is best for Canberra," a statement through Johannessen Legal, released on Thursday, said.
The statement continues that the developers believe the minister "may have ignored the opinions of the very people he represents as Minister as well as the advice of the experts and professionals who advise him in relation to the needs of the community and the suitability of the project".
"The Owners, a local Canberra family with deep ties to the community, are considering their options," it finishes, signed off by Johannessen Legal partner Pierre Johannessen.
The use of call-in powers means an appeal cannot be lodged through the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal. Another development application would need to be lodged to propose any further works.
A statement from Mr Gentleman last week announced the decision to block the two buildings proposed was made to preserve retail and commercial space at the local shops.
The planning minister also found that the development lacked adequate parking to accommodate residents and visitors.
"Local shops are the heart and soul of their suburbs and while the McKellar shops don't have as many retail or commercial offerings right now as we'd like, we do not want to limit the precinct's potential for the future," Mr Gentleman said.
Mr Gentleman said the proposed design of one of the buildings would have changed the character of Dumas Street to look residential, and that once built and sold off to individual owners, it would be very difficult to make moves to "redevelop or expand the site down the track, let alone attract suitable commercial tenants".
Correspondence from Canberra Town Planners, on behalf of Bennettes Close Pty Limited, to the minister ahead of his notice of decision, revealed that difficulty attracting a supermarket to the site had been at the centre of years-long attempts to develop it.
Two prior development applications for the block, one approved in 2011 and another in 2016, stalled "due to lack of ability to secure tenants and achieve project viability", the letter from Pieter van der Walt stated.
Canberra Town Planning also indicated that a supermarket that previously leased a space in the now-demolished site had gone into liquidation due to a lack of business and foot traffic.
The letter argued that "another supermarket in this location was not desirable", with the developer instead pivoting to lease the commercial space to a professional services tenant.
Asked about why the minister stepped in to block the proposal, an ACT government spokesperson said this was a rare instance in which assessment of the application had identified "a net negative outcome according to Territory Plan priorities", opening the final decision up to the minister.
"In this case, the proposed development met many of the requirements set out in the Territory Plan but it fell short in a number of areas, including provision of parking and zone objectives," the spokesperson said in a statement.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
