The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Bernard Curry, Thor of Oz, lands in Canberra for first Oz Comic-Con

By Johnny Mitchell
August 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thor of Oz (aka Andrew Lutomski) is one of the cosplayers featuring at Oz Comic-Con this weekend. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it's ... Oz Comic-Con.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.