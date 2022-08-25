Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it's ... Oz Comic-Con.
Canberra is set to host its first Oz Comic-Con this weekend, bringing with it a chance to meet celebrity guests, and even a chance to meet Thor (from Oz - also known as cosplayer Andrew Lutomski).
While Oz Comic-Con has been a mainstay in other Australian cities, including Sydney and Melbourne, it's time for Canberrans to embrace their inner geek.
"Canberra is known for a really pop culture [loving] community and has a massive pull to a lot of the regional areas surrounding it," said Zac Fitz-Roy, event delivery manager for Expertise Events, the convention's organiser.
"What we want to leave people with when they come through the door is a lasting impression of a really fun, inclusive, enjoyable event that caters to a whole range of pop culture, hobbies and interests, and it's something that they can look forward to attending year on year.''
The convention will feature meet-and-greets with celebrity film and TV stars, free-to-pay gaming areas, cosplay competitions and exhibits showcasing pop culture products from around the country. It's also showcasing independent artists' work which will be available for sale on the day.
Included in this year's line-up is Australian actor and comedian, Bernard Curry, who's known for his work on shows like Once Upon a Time, Pretty Little Liars and Wentworth. For him, events such as Oz Comic-Con are a chance to connect with fans.
"Without the fans and without their input, without their energy and excitement, and love for what you do, you don't get to do season two, or three or four," he said.
"It's really incumbent upon us as professionals and as performers to mark our appreciation for the fans of shows."
As part of the Oz Comic-Con experience, people are encouraged to demonstrate their love for various pop culture through cosplay. It's part of the reason Curry enjoys attending conventions such as this.
"It's just such an amazing thing to see people who are into Hello Kitty or The Marvel Universe, hanging out with people who are Simpsons people or, Wentworth people or things like The Walking Dead,'' Curry said.
Oz Comic-Con will be at Exhibition Park on Saturday and Sunday. For tickets go to ozcomiccon.com.
