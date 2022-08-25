The US wants to restart the "standalone" climate talks with China which were suspended after Nancy Pelosi's contentious Taiwan trip, according to a Biden administration official who warns the Paris Agreement targets will be all but lost unless Beijing commits to deeper and faster emissions cuts.
In an exclusive interview with ACM, US Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Richard Duke has also upped the pressure on the Australian government to sign up to a global pledge to slash methane emissions.
The Albanese government is still considering signing up to the Joe Biden-led pledge, which the Coalition snubbed amid warnings from then-deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce that farmers would have to shoot cattle in order to meet the target.
Mr Duke was in Canberra on Thursday to address Australian National University students and alumni about climate action in the US and Indo-Pacific.
US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy used her opening remarks to tell the youthful audience there was no more important issue for their generation than climate change.
"You are the ones that are going to have to take this forward, hold government accountable, inform yourselves, participate and enlist your entire generation," she said.
The US has repositioned itself as a global leader on fighting climate change under Mr Biden, who has a target of cutting emissions 50-52 per cent by 2030.
In one of the major breakthroughs at last year's UN climate summit in Glasgow, an historic agreement was struck between the US and China - the world's two largest polluters - to work together to cut emissions this decade.
But China has since suspended those talks in retaliation over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month.
Mr Duke said the US wanted China back at the table.
As the nation responsible for 30 per cent of global emissions, Mr Duke said there was "no strategy" to keep alive the Paris Agreement targets of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees, and preferably to 1.5 degrees of pre-industrial levels, which didn't involve China acting faster to slash emissions.
China is aiming to have its carbon emissions peak this decade and reach net zero by 2060.
Mr Duke noted China's official targets did not address methane, a significantly more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.
"We are, have been and remain committed to a dialogue on climate [with Beijing] given that there is no answer to the global climate crisis that doesn't centrally include faster action from China," he told ACM.
In another major agreement struck at the Glasgow summit, about 100 countries signed up to a US and European Union-led pledge to cut global methane emissions 30 per cent by 2030.
Methane emissions, which come from agriculture and leaks from fossil fuel operations, are far more powerful than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere.
Former prime minister Scott Morrison refused to sign the deal, insisting he wouldn't be forcing farmer to meet any targets.
Mr Duke said the pledge did not impose any requirements on countries, let alone targets in sectors such as agriculture. Rather, it served as a statement of "collective aspiration" to tackle methane emissions, which he said were on track to rise 10 per cent globally through to 2030.
Asked if he wanted the new Labor government to sign up, Mr Duke said: "We'd like to see all governments join the global methane pledge.
"We can't keep the Paris Agreement goals in sight unless we do not just the energy transition but also this fast mitigation strategy of addressing methane."
A spokesman for Resources Minister Madeleine King confirmed the Labor government was actively considering signing up to the pledge, but no decision had been made.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
