The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Exclusive

US climate official Richard Duke wants Australia to sign methane pledge snubbed by Scott Morrison

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
August 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US Deputy Special Envoy on Climate Richard Duke spoke at Australian National University on Thursday. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The US wants to restart the "standalone" climate talks with China which were suspended after Nancy Pelosi's contentious Taiwan trip, according to a Biden administration official who warns the Paris Agreement targets will be all but lost unless Beijing commits to deeper and faster emissions cuts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.