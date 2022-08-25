Dr Minoo from Gorgeous smiles takes us through 3 of the best treatment options to fix your teeth gaps

Having teeth gaps might affect a person's self-esteem and confidence. Most of the time, it can be difficult to eat and speak properly. This might result in social anxiety and feeling self-conscious.

Regardless of how carefully you care for your teeth, you may still experience problems that are beyond your control. Teeth gaps, for example, are often due to genetics. So if you have teeth gaps, you're not alone. In fact, about 25 per cent or one in four people have this condition.

Fortunately, with advancements in dental technology, there are now several options available to close teeth gaps. Here are three of the best treatment options to fix your teeth gaps:

1. Porcelain veneers

Porcelain veneers are thin, custom-made shells that are designed to cover the front surface of your teeth. They are usually made out of porcelain or ceramic, and they can be used to correct a wide variety of dental problems, including teeth gaps.

However, dental veneers can't be used to fix large teeth gaps. 1-3mm is the ideal size for dental veneers. If your teeth gaps are bigger than that, then you might want to consider other treatment options.

Once they are fitted on your teeth, they are designed to last up to 10-20 years, and if one ever breaks, loosens, or wears out, you have to go back to the dentist and have it replaced.

While dental veneers will last for years, the overall improvement in the quality of your smile will depend on how well you take care of them. You need to brush and floss regularly, and avoid biting or chewing on hard objects.

2. Composite resin bonding

This treatment option uses a tooth-coloured resin that is matched to the colour of your teeth. The resin is then applied to your teeth and hardened with UV light.

This treatment might be a good option for small to medium-sized teeth gaps. It can also be used to fix other dental problems such as chipped, cracked, or stained teeth. However, it is not as durable as porcelain veneers and typically only lasts for 5 years on average. In addition, the resin is susceptible to staining and can become discoloured over time.

Although composite resin bonding is not as durable as dental veneers, it is definitely a more affordable option, especially for those who are on a budget.

3. Orthodontic treatment

Orthodontic treatment is the most common treatment option for teeth gaps. It can be effectively used to fix both small and large teeth gaps. In addition, it can also be used to improve your bite and make sure that your teeth are aligned properly.

There are actually 62 per cent of Australians who have had some form of orthodontic treatment, according to Orthodontics Australia, and the most common type of orthodontic treatment is braces. However, there are now several other options available such as clear aligners, which are less noticeable and more comfortable to wear.

Braces

Braces are the most common type of orthodontic treatment. They are made out of metal wires and brackets that are attached to your teeth. The wires are then adjusted periodically in order to gradually move your teeth into their proper position.

Although braces are effective, they are also quite noticeable, which is why some people feel self-conscious about wearing them. In addition, they can also be uncomfortable and require a lot of maintenance. You need to brush and floss regularly and avoid eating hard or sticky foods.

Generally, the duration of treatment with braces can range from 12 to 24 months. After that, you will need to wear a retainer in order to keep your teeth in their new position.

Clear aligners

Clear aligners are newer and less noticeable than braces. They are made out of clear plastic and are nearly invisible when you wear them. In addition, they are also more comfortable to wear and require less maintenance than braces.

Invisalign is the most popular brand of clear aligners. Treatment with Invisalign typically lasts for 6 to 12 months or more, depending on the severity of your teeth gaps. After that, similar to braces, you will need to wear a retainer in order to keep your teeth in their new position.

Which is better for you?

The best way to determine which treatment option is best for you is to consult with an Australian qualified dentist or orthodontist. They will be able to assess your individual case and recommend the most suitable treatment option based on the severity of your teeth gaps.

Disclaimer: every treatment has risks. The treatment mentioned above might not be appropriate for your oral environment. You need a full consultation with an Australian qualified dental professional before it is confirmed if you are a good candidate for any treatments.