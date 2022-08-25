The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

AIS scientists launch study to assess hormonal impacts for athletes

Updated August 25 2022 - 8:06am, first published 5:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The study aims to get a greater understanding of female athletes and their bodies. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The AIS will spend the next five weeks trying to find links between female athlete performance and women's health as part of a Canberra-based camps to asses the impacts of periods and hormonal contraceptives.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.