The AIS will spend the next five weeks trying to find links between female athlete performance and women's health as part of a Canberra-based camps to asses the impacts of periods and hormonal contraceptives.
The camp will see 26 rugby league players with with sports scientists in a bid to "fill the gaps" of previous studies to help inform for future advice.
The team of 12 researchers is hoping to complete 10 different studies over the period as part of a collaboration with the AIS, the NRLW, the Australian Catholic University and the Boston Children's Hospital's female athlete program.
"When we look at [female athletes] we don't know how their menstrual cycle might affect [performance]," said Rachel Harris.
"We know in sports science and medicine research, only about 6 per cent of the research is in females. So the amount of good quality research is minuscule and very little is high quality.
"We want to fill the gaps in the research and try to improve the space for female athletes to come."
Harris hoped the research would prove women can "do anything along the menstrual cycle".
The study leaders will work with emerging athletes from Canberra, NSW, Queensland and South Australia who are trying to earn a shot at the NRLW.
The results of the menstrual cycle study will form part of the AIS female performance health initiative when the NRLW players finish their camp at the end of September.
"There's a lot of things in social media about how menstrual cycle might impact performance and different stages during the cycle," Harris said.
"We know that when we look at a cohort of about 30 of these athletes, at least half of them will be on some form of hormonal contraception.
"We've been tracking these athletes for two months. There are probably only a handful of athletes within that who would sit within an 'normal' menstrual cycle.
"One of the biggest things to come out of this is to look at what that range of 'normal' is within our athlete population.
"In the athletic population we have low-energy availability that makes a lot of athletes amenorrhoea, or stop having their cycles all together. Collecting this data helps us identify in a sport what are the percentages of people who have those slightly different alterations to their menstrual cycle."
