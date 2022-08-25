Outgoing ACT Brumbies prop Scott Sio is confident his time with the Wallabies is not coming to an end despite a looming move to the UK.
The 30-year-old has signed with English club Exeter on a long-term deal, bringing to a close a successful 11 years in Canberra.
The prop will remain available for international selection, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie able to draw on three overseas-based players under the Giteau Law.
"It's always a tough decision to leave Australia," Sio said. "For my growth as a player and a person, I wanted to be in a different environment and I'm fortunate Exeter have given me an opportunity to do that.
"I don't think you can think [about future Wallabies selections], you've just got to be excited about what's to come with the new challenge and new environment. Those things aren't really in your control in terms of selection.
"You've just got to keep playing well wherever you are and being selected for the Wallabies is a product of doing well for your club. That's what I always intended to do, do the best wherever I am. If opportunities arise, I'll be ready to take it."
Sio will make his return from injury via the bench for the Wallabies clash with South Africa on Saturday.
It is one of multiple changes to the Australian side, Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio earning a crack at the vacant No.10 jumper.
Reece Hodge has been promoted to fullback, Tom Wright shifting to the wing. Andrew Kellaway returns from injury as one of two backs on the bench, with halfback Tate McDermott.
Rennie is eager to neutralise a Springboks high ball barrage and has placed a heavy emphasis on the area at training this week.
"Tom (Wright's) been in his best form in a Wallaby jersey," Rennie said.
"Maybe he wasn't as clinical the last time out but we're going to him to do a job.
"He's a very good communicator and with Hodgey at the back, it gives us a big kicking game, which we reckon will be important."
Up front, Allan Alaalatoa returns to the Australian side after departing Argentina due to personal reasons.
He will form an all-Brumbies front row with Folau Fainga'a and James Slipper.
Sio is set to make an impact off the bench alongside Taniela Tupou and hooker Dave Porecki, the trio looking to dominate a large South African pack late in the contest at the Adelaide Oval.
"It's always a big challenge when you're playing against the world champions. They've been very consistent now for a number of years and they're coming off the back of a great two weeks against the All Blacks. We know what we're in store for, a lot of physicality, a lot of big bodies, so we'll be ready," Sio said.
