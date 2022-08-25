In other words, she's doing a good job, works hard and has fun. I had no idea that was a crime in Finland. Never believe anything from Monty Python. Marin is a spring chicken with more life in her left boob than many male leaders have in their entire being. She is just 36, married, has a four-year-old and is the Prime Minister. She and Jacinda Ardern could be in a competition for the title of Girl Genius. And think about the reception of Marin's dancing incident compared to the way we responded when we learned the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended a Gang of Youths concert on a school night and had a beer on a school night. (Yeah, I know Nathan Albanese left school long ago. My kids are much older than Nathan and I still have the school night vibe). We were so enthusiastic about Albo being one of us (I mean, not one of us. I still can't have a beer on a school night without panicking and my children left school and home years ago). Straight-out cheering. Except from those idiots at Sky News who think Albo should have been wearing a suit. Suits and ties never helped them.