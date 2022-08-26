Morrison may not have known all of these constitutional niceties, but there were people in his department, in his private office, and even in his cabinet who did. One does not have to think that any of these folk were in Morrison's confidence about why he wanted such powers, or what he planned to do with them. But it is remarkably interesting that there is no public record so far of any of them advising against appointing himself to particular ministries, or of recognising the risks to proper government (even by the bizarre standards of Morrison and his team). Moreover, no-one appears to have been promoting the idea of an announcement of the appointments, something that almost all by itself would have aborted clandestine use of the ministerial functions for some eccentric purpose.