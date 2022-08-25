The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Virtual reality: Former Canberra esports champ Jay Vine scores Vuelta a Espana cycling tour win

By Ian Chadband
Updated August 25 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visibility was so bad on the stage that television cameras couldn't capture Jay Vine's stage win. Picture by Getty Images

Jay Vine is used to no-one being able to watch him ride. But after launching his career on an indoor training bike, the biggest moment of his career was ruined by something he couldn't control.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.