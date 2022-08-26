The Canberra Times
Sweet Caroline Kennedy calls in to MIX 106.3 and helps celebrate the new song for Caroline Chisholm School

Updated August 26 2022 - 2:15am, first published 12:30am
The children of Caroline Chisholm School celebrated their new school song with the breakfast team from MIX 106.3, and inset Caroline Kennedy. Pictures supplied and by Sitthixay Ditthavong

She hasn't made it to Mooseheads yet, but still-new United States ambassador Caroline Kennedy has revealed she loves walking around the lake and swimming in Canberra's pools as she rang in to MIX 106.3 on Friday morning to help Caroline Chisholm School celebrate its new school song, which was set to the Neil Diamond classic, Sweet Caroline.

