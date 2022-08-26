The organisation which runs the NAPLAN assessments is refusing to release the summary of this year's results due to low participation in the tests.
The Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority said the pandemic, floods and flu had meant fewer students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 had completed the national literacy and numeracy tests in May.
ACARA chief executive David de Carvalho said the lower rates meant the preliminary summary and trends could be inaccurate.
"We need to look closely at jurisdictional level trends in particular to understand whether any change is due to overall achievement level or to the particular groups of students who were absent through testing, whether from lower or higher performing cohorts," he said.
The participation rate dropped by one to two percentage points in primary schools and two to three percentage points in secondary schools compared to 2021.
This year's testing was completed online across all schools for the first time.
The lowest participation rate was 85 per cent in year 9 numeracy, which roughly equates to 45,000 not completing the test.
The highest participation rate was 95 per cent year 5 reading, with approximately 15,000 students missing out on the test.
Participation rates were particularly poor in all domains in year 9, which was below the technical data standard of 90 per cent, but Mr de Carvahlo was unable to say why this was the case.
"The lower than usual participation rate means closer analysis of jurisdictional-level results is required using student background information, once that information is fully checked and cleared by state and territory education authorities," he said.
"NAPLAN is one of the only national measures available into the effects of the pandemic on schooling, and so taking the time to investigate the data more closely is important."
The results for students who don't complete the tests are usually estimated and incorporated in the state and territory summary results in August. Non-participation is higher among lower-achieving students.
However, ACARA officials have opted to hold back all data until the final report in November because they are not confident in estimating the achievement of a larger cohort of students.
ACARA executive director of assessment and reporting Russell Dyer said there was a security period where absent students could retake the test but that wasn't enough to maintain participation rates.
"The problem this year is that because of the high non-participation rates, we're a little bit concerned about whether the two reports are going to match," Mr Dyer said.
"In previous years, they always have, there's been very little difference between those reports. So we just, as I said, are taking a cautious approach."
Results at the individual student and school level are not affected by the participation rates, and parents and schools will be receiving those results over the next few weeks.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
