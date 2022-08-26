The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberrans Sahara McLellan, Josh Huxtable vying for love on new season of Farmer Wants a Wife

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amaroo's Sahara McLellan said she felt an immediate connection to Farmer Will. Picture by James Croucher

Two Canberrans will be looking for love on the latest season of Farmer Wants a Wife which returns to small screens next weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.