The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Book Week costumes in Canberra and beyond were off the chart

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The costumes were certainly out of the ordinary, but schools enjoyed a joyous dose of normality this week when they celebrated Book Week. Not online. Not at home. But in real life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.