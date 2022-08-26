Concerns for welfare of missing teenage boy

Police are worried about the welfare of a missing teenage boy who hasn't been seen since Wednesday night.
Police said Tyrone Bobadilla, 15, was last seen in Kaleen, about 10pm. He is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, with black hair, brown eyes, and of medium build.
"Police hold concerns for Tyrone's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him," they said.
They asked anyone who could help them find Tyrone to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. and quote 7197897.
