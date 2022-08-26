The Canberra Times
Concerns for welfare of missing teenage boy

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 26 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:43am
Police said Tyrone Bobadilla, 15, was last seen in Kaleen, about 10pm Wednesday.

Police are worried about the welfare of a missing teenage boy who hasn't been seen since Wednesday night.

