A northern access road to expand freight operations at Canberra Airport would form a critical part of attracting more international airlines back to the capital, including restarting direct flights to Singapore.
The ACT will also encourage stronger connections across education, food export and travel sectors with Singapore as part of efforts to get the country's national carrier to again fly to Canberra.
A larger freight operation at Canberra Airport, which would be supported by a new access road, would also form part of the pitch to Singapore Airlines to restart flights to Canberra, which were dropped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canberra Airport chief executive Stephen Byron said the northern road to the airport's freight precinct at Fairbairn formed a key component to operate air freight at scale from Canberra.
"The great learning for international airlines during COVID was that criticality and importance of air freight to support the business model. And Singapore Airlines have made that absolutely crystal clear to us," Mr Byron told The Canberra Times.
"The sooner you have the infrastructure in place, the sooner you're able to leverage that for the economy."
A northern access road to the airport's freight area has long been planned and was included in a 20-year masterplan for the site released in 2014.
"Canberra Airport as a curfew free, slot free, international capable airport is well placed as an alternative to Sydney Airport, given its close proximity. Canberra Airport has already been approached by international airlines operating dedicated freight services to Sydney in regard to the opportunity to use Canberra Airport," the 2014 master plan said.
A 2020 update to the master plan said a freight hub could commence before 2028.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr led a trade delegation to the city state earlier this month for high-level meetings with the airline and other businesses and investors, pitching Canberra and its surrounding region as a growing and important market.
Mr Barr said he had a "warm and positive" meeting with Singapore Airlines, which was attended by its chief executive, Goh Choon Phong.
"Singapore Airlines are gradually rebuilding their international network after the pandemic. Their major challenge, like most airlines, is recruiting and training the additional staff necessary to expand their operations. This may take a little time," Mr Barr said.
The Canberra Times understands new and more efficient aircraft mean flights between Canberra and Singapore will be easier to make viable than before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the tourism market alone would not support their return.
The ACT government will pitch the broader Canberra region and attract exporters to an expanded Canberra Airport freight operation as part of encouraging Singapore Airlines to recommence its services.
The government released an economic priority plan in March this year that said it would continue to work with Canberra Airport, New South Wales and the Commonwealth to "realise the freight potential of Canberra Airport as an international transport hub".
The plan said ongoing investment in the road network around the airport would enable efficient movement of goods and increase access to markets, while also boosting private investment in supply chain infrastructure.
"Singapore is seeking to improve its food security, and has a great appetite for high quality produce from the Canberra Region. We are working on leads with a range of in market distributors ... to link local exporters to the region," Mr Barr said.
Singapore imports more than 90 per cent of its food, figures from the Singapore Food Agency have shown, with country experiencing shortages during the pandemic as usual supply chains broke.
Mr Barr also used the trip to spruik build-to-rent investment opportunities in Canberra, which has formed a growing part of the Chief Minister's efforts to ensure affordable housing is available in the city.
"We will be hosting follow up site visits from investors in Canberra," he said.
Mr Barr's delegation cost about $21,500, the ACT government said at the start of his trip.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
