Our pick of what's on in Canberra this weekend, September 2-4, 2022

By Johnny Mitchell
August 30 2022 - 7:30pm
This dinner-with-a-show experience utilises the aesthetics and locations from the film. Picture supplied

The Dancing Queen: Dining Experience

Want to live out your Dancing Queen fantasies? This upcoming dining experience can offer you just that. Spend an evening themed around ABBA's hit songs at a restaurant inspired and designed around locations from the musical, Mamma Mia. This dinner-with-a-show experience utilises the aesthetics and locations from the film, transporting you to the island of Skopelos and being served food from Niko's Tavern. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Friday, 5.30pm and 8.30pm. Continues until September 24. Saint Malo. Tickets are $99 from explorehidden.com.

