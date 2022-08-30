Who doesn't like learning something that isn't in the history books,especially when it's tied to your home city, and how women played a part in shaping it? Get ready to take part in an educational and entertaining walk - titled Badass Women of Canberra - to discover the hidden women's history around the nation's most iconic and cultural institutions and monuments and take in fascinating stories including the disastrous opening of Old Parliament House, the housewife who became ASIO's best spy and more. Sunday, 10am to 1pm. Meet at King George V Memorial. Tickets are $60 from eventbrite.