Want to live out your Dancing Queen fantasies? This upcoming dining experience can offer you just that. Spend an evening themed around ABBA's hit songs at a restaurant inspired and designed around locations from the musical, Mamma Mia. This dinner-with-a-show experience utilises the aesthetics and locations from the film, transporting you to the island of Skopelos and being served food from Niko's Tavern. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Friday, 5.30pm and 8.30pm. Continues until September 24. Saint Malo. Tickets are $99 from explorehidden.com.
Those who love their vinyls now have a place to express that love in an upcoming gathering in The Vinyl Lounge. People can bring their favourite records, share their music stories from any artists of any period, and hear what's spinning on the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia's turntables this month. Friday, 5.30pm. National Film and Sound Archive. Tickets are $5 from nfsa.gov.au. Proceeds from ticket sales for the Vinyl Lounge go towards the development of the NFSA sound collection. Drinks and snacks available from 5pm.
Set aside plans for this Father's Day by taking dad to ''go fly a kite''. KiteFest returns for Father's Day after a three-year absences due to COVID restrictions. Head out and enjoy the sun, bring a picnic and make a day of it. A local DJ will be providing music, while The Meat Wizard, Cinnaglaze and Googong Hogs will be selling food. Sunday, 11am to 2pm. Rockley Oval in Googong. Free event.
Who doesn't like learning something that isn't in the history books,especially when it's tied to your home city, and how women played a part in shaping it? Get ready to take part in an educational and entertaining walk - titled Badass Women of Canberra - to discover the hidden women's history around the nation's most iconic and cultural institutions and monuments and take in fascinating stories including the disastrous opening of Old Parliament House, the housewife who became ASIO's best spy and more. Sunday, 10am to 1pm. Meet at King George V Memorial. Tickets are $60 from eventbrite.
Number four - knock at the door! Think you're too young for bingo? Think again. Head to The Boardwalk Bar and Nighclub this weekend as Phish and Phreak Production takes over for Drag Bingo. Hosted by the lovely Toni Kola, it's set to be a fun night. Join in for your chance at a $250 cash prize. Saturday, 7.30pm. Boardwalk Bar and Nightclub. Tickets are $20 from phishandphreak.com.
