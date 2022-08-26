The Queanbeyan Whites' season might be on the line this weekend, but don't try telling coach Sam French his time in charge will come to an end on Sunday afternoon.
Such is French's confidence his side will defeat Uni-Norths in an elimination final, the mentor expects his reign to continue.
"I haven't even considered this being the end," French said. "I've got such faith in this group.
"This is going to be a big test against Uni but we're up for that challenge. It will be a tough match but I genuinely believe in the group I've got here and I'm confident they will get the job done."
The two teams split their matches this season, Queanbeyan prevailing in round five before the Owls turned the tables in round 12.
The Whites then lost to Gungahlin before reeling off three straight wins to book their first finals appearance since 2016. The streak coincided with the return of Robbie Coleman.
Having completed a stint in the US Major League Rugby, the centre has taken on the full-time role of operations manager while also turning out for his junior club on a Saturday.
Coleman is determined to develop a rugby nursery in Queanbeyan to ensure the Whites can enjoy success for the years to come.
"I want the club to keep moving forward," Coleman said. "I want to help with recruitment and retention and build a culture that expands on what we have here.
"I'm looking to build a strong academy and work closely with Dan Hooper from the Brumbies. We have a good relationship with the Brumbies and we want players to know if they come to the Whites they'll develop as a player and a person."
The club is recruiting a new coach, the Whites casting the net wide as they seek applicants for the role.
French had made the decision to depart before Coleman arrived to enjoy more time with his family after three years as head coach.
In that period, he rebuilt Queanbeyan from a struggling club into a genuine John I Dent Cup contender, the side three wins away from a title.
It's a journey French has thoroughly enjoyed, but now, he feels, is the time for a new voice to lead the team forward.
"It's been a hugely rewarding experience but also very challenging," French said. "From coming into the side when I first came back in this role, every back from the previous year had left.
"It was a challenging first year, we won one game and drew one game. Then we had bushfires, COVID, all these things popping up on the way. We started building last year and have gone on with it this year.
"The club's in a good spot, we have a great core bunch of players, a strong committee and support staff.
"If you look at the amount of money the club has raised for Win The Day over the last two seasons, it's a testament to the buy in from the broader community."
