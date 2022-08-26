The land tax burden on Canberra renters is an unjust impost

Former ACT MLA Caroline Le Couteur (Letters, August 23) rightly raises the question about who pays the land tax in the ACT. Mostly residential tenants do via landlords' cost recovery.
Before the pandemic, house prices and rents in Canberra were steady and rates and land tax for a long term rental house in Woden were costing $200 a week. Those costs had to be passed on to the tenant. A far more valuable rental property in Sydney was at the time costing half the land tax paid in Woden.
In the states land tax is a state charge and rates are a municipal charge. In the ACT, with territory and municipal government combined, there is no need for two separate taxes.
Land tax is inequitable as people owning their own residences don't pay it and landlords usually pass it onto tenants.
The ACT 2012 Tax Review, referred to by Caroline, not only recommended merging land tax into general rates (i.e. shared by all households), but also recommended abolishing land tax for commercial properties.
The ACT Labor government abolished land tax for commercial properties some years ago.
Why hasn't it done this for those who can least afford it, residential tenants?
The release of the solicitor general's report on the legality of former PM Morrison's multiple portfolios concluded that the appointments were legal, but breached "the principle of responsible government" owing to their secretive nature.
As governments are not renowned for their integrity and openness what's new about this revelation?
It was an avoidable waste of time and money, soon to be followed by a proposed very expensive and potentially wasteful referendum on The Voice (referendums historically have an 18 per cent success rate).
The same result could possibly be achieved by quicker and certainly cheaper methods.
Its time for the Albanese government to put a stop to all the incessant finger-pointing and witch hunts, and start thinking about how to start reducing the national gross debt of $963 billion.
Not proceeding with the proposed referendum, based on the cost of the last referendum held in 1999, could save the taxpayers in excess of $67 million.
It may be difficult to believe but Finland's young Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, is actually being criticised for attending a party in her own time and apparently punching back a drink or three whilst doing so.
I doubt there'd be a need for a formal vote if somebody were to offer to swap Albanese for Marin. A simple show of hands would get her over the line quite comfortably.
Now the citizenship issue remains a bit murky, but I reckon we could work around it.
It's doubtful if there's anyone out there who would seriously object to replacing a dull, boring, pedestrian grey suit with Marin.
The only real problem is the Finns would never forgive us.
Why isn't the massive increase in people at risk of starvation in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia continually front page news?
Four years of extreme drought combined with the grain blockade caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have brought over 20 million people to the brink of famine.
An essential role of the media is to focus attention on urgent international issues that appear to be dropping off the radar.
The call from the World Food Program to act now to prevent malnutrition and death on a catastrophic scale should be immediately responded to by our government.
NGOs such as PLAN, Caritas, TearFund and many others working in the region, as well as UN agencies including UNHCR, have been calling for individual support but governments also need to provide aid as a matter of urgency.
The push for higher fuel emissions standards in Australia has some important health and economic benefits for both individuals and the nation as a whole.
Cleaner air would save us billions of dollars in health costs due to ICE vehicle pollution (around $3 billion annually, according to a report by Asthma Australia).
Poor emissions standards have also cost motorists money.
With the average family spending over $5000 a year on petrol, a low or no-emissions vehicle is a wise investment.
The faster uptake of EVs is also a great opportunity to lower our carbon footprint. With renewables now our cheapest energy source, this is a win-win.
There has been discussion recently about the pros and cons of asking a person "where are you from? Whilst walking with friends along the Old Stone Wall in Tuggeranong we came across a group of people working around the wombat burrows.
We got chatting to a guy who said they were installing devices designed to curb mange in wombats.
He spoke with a slight accent and one of our group, herself from overseas (Tasmania) asked where he was from. "South Africa", he replied. He had no problem with the question and it was great to see someone from overseas prepared to "get down and dirty" in an effort to preserve one of our iconic animals.
A section of the Anglican church has split off so they can "follow the literal bible".
I'll believe their reasoning when I see them following the words of Jesus in Matthew 19:21 "Sell all that you have, give to the poor, and you shall have wealth in heaven; and come, follow me".
Until I see these people selling everything and giving their money to the poor I'll believe they're not so keen on following the example of Jesus; but a pack of homophobic bigots using scripture to justify hate.
Eating too much sugar could lead to diabetes. gangrene, blindness, limb amputations, heart disease, dementia and stroke (is that all?), according to ophthalmologist James Muecke, Australian of the year 2020 ("Sugary food marketing is predatory and needs to be reined in", canberratimes.com.au, August 23).
Dr Muecke remind us that there are more than 60 different names for sugar on food labels, making sugar avoidance difficult for shoppers.
Whether this is deliberate deception or not, disentangling this gobbledygook is a task best suited to lexicographers with a gastronomic penchant (such as those penning The Oxford Companion to Sugar and Sweets, published 2015) in association with food chemists.
A sweet deal indeed.
Both Bob Salmond (Letters, August 23) and Crispin Hull (Skills shortage plea is a sham, Opinion, August 23) both argue that the so-called skills crisis will not be cured by mass migration. Ramping up skilled migration to over 200,000 is, as they argue, simply a scheme to bring in cheap labour to save business and government having to train residents already here. The "skills crisis" is more about pay and conditions than anything else, as Hull makes clear. If paying skilled migrants a minimum of $90,000 a year kills the program, then fair enough.
What people forget is how much infrastructure each person, whether migrant or native-born, needs - at least $100,000 per person in public money and more in private money. Yes, migrants (if they can get work) pay taxes which may offset these costs in the long-term. The problem is, however, that mass migration leads to rapid population growth and, if infrastructure cannot keep up, then standards of living fall.
You can add to that the environmental problems of extra greenhouse emissions and loss of habitat from urban expansion.
When you're stuck in traffic, unable to see a doctor, or to have timely elective surgery ask yourself if endless migration is worth it.
Common sense must prevail if we are to improve the quality of aged and other care. The Albanese government's solution to this issue was formulated in the knowledge that without initially, sourcing many thousands of competent and qualified personnel by way of skilled migration, nothing would improve.
A similar circumstance exists with acquiring qualified trades people. Unfortunately, be it nursing or any other employment requiring qualification and competency, years of training are required to be fit for purpose.
The sensible thing to do while this process is underway is to accept as an interim, skilled migration. This, and the abandonment of the casualisation of the workforce are the ways forward.
If medical terminology applied to casualisation, the diagnosis would be it's a malignant cancer requiring immediate excision.
