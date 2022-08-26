The land tax burden on Canberra renters is an unjust impost

Both Bob Salmond (Letters, August 23) and Crispin Hull (Skills shortage plea is a sham, Opinion, August 23) both argue that the so-called skills crisis will not be cured by mass migration. Ramping up skilled migration to over 200,000 is, as they argue, simply a scheme to bring in cheap labour to save business and government having to train residents already here. The "skills crisis" is more about pay and conditions than anything else, as Hull makes clear. If paying skilled migrants a minimum of $90,000 a year kills the program, then fair enough.