Innovation with cloud drives progress Advertising Feature

Learn about innovating with cloud technology at the AWS Canberra Summit on August 31. Photo by Shutterstock

The disruption Australia has faced over the past two years has forced governments to rewrite the rulebook on how they serve their citizens.

Public sector organisations across Australia had to act quickly to find digital solutions to everyday challenges to keep citizens safe and support the environment.

Enabled by cloud technology, digitised government agencies became better equipped to offer a multitude of services, and support disaster responses, which helped improve and even save lives.

Now, the lessons learned have set the foundation for leaders to drive government digitisation as a priority.

Smoothing the path

To digitise at speed and scale, governments are taking bold steps to accelerate and simplify the process for public sector agencies to migrate to the cloud and leverage its benefits.

To make this easier, Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently renewed and enhanced their Whole-of-Government Agreement with the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA), which is designed to continue to support innovation and digital transformation by streamlining purchasing processes for agencies and providing more opportunities to AWS Partners to work with government customers.

"Our research shows that AWS customers in Australia and New Zealand - across commercial and public sectors - who migrated to AWS are seeing an acceleration in innovation, including up to 20 per cent reduction in time-to-market for new features and applications for citizens," said Iain Rouse, Australia and New Zealand country director at AWS.

"They're also experiencing improved operational efficiency, as a result of a 36 per cent improvement in uptime, and an average 23 per cent reduction in IT costs compared to using on-premises solutions."

Security and resilience

Aside from accelerating digitisation, leveraging the cloud also ensures security, resilience, and continuity. This creates a safe and predictable environment for students to learn, employees to work remotely, and citizens to access government services and healthcare.

Digital skills

With greater digitisation, public sector organisations also need to prioritise digital skills training for their workforce to unlock the full potential of the cloud.

"The recent Building Skills for the Changing Workforce report, produced by AWS and AlphaBeta, shows that 3.7 million Australians need to undertake digital skills training within the next year to help Australia keep pace with technological advancements and remain globally competitive."

Collaboration

Organisations of all kinds will need to come together to solve some of the biggest issues we are facing, from helping marginalised communities, to fostering interest in essential careers, to addressing climate change.

"Let's continue working together to drive innovation, paving the way for ongoing progress and growth."