Tickets now on sale for the popular Majors Creek Music Festival

Good news for music lovers - the Majors Creek Music Festival will be back in November.
Early-bird tickets went on sale on Friday and will be available until sold out.
The festival will be on November 11 to 13 in the beautiful village which sits above the Araluen Valley.
There hasn't been a festival since 2019, due to COVID restrictions, but this year's it's back, in all its colour and vitality.
There will also be vendors selling food and drink and much more.
Tickets are available at www.majorscreekfestival.org/
