We're still crook. On Friday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers revealed 31,000 people were calling in sick each day, too unwell to work because of long COVID. That's almost as many people as there are in Bathurst and just a touch more than the population of Nowra. No wonder there's a labour shortage. Chalmers warned the economy would take a long time to recover from the effects of the pandemic.
It's one of many issues to be discussed at this week's jobs and skills summit in Canberra, where the focus will shift from the past - multi-ministry Morrison and Robodebt - to the present and the future. While reviews and inquiries are important, there's a sense the summit will see the government shift into gear and start rolling forward again. After a fortnight amassing political collateral from the Morrison affair, it's time to move onto fixing the broken stuff that confronts us now. COVID - especially long COVID - is one of many sea-anchors on the economy.
Housing - or the lack of it - is another. There's no point talking about importing skilled workers from overseas if you can't house them. One suggestion offered by the Greens - putting a cap on rents - was scoffed aside by the PM. "It's not clear to me, short of nationalising property, how that could be achieved. And I haven't seen any proposal, nor have the Greens raised with the government that at all," he said when asked about it on Thursday. Nationalising property? That's not quite true. At the height of the pandemic in NSW, when tenants were struggling to pay rent, assistance was made available to landlords who dropped the rent. There was also a temporary freeze on evictions. Anthony Albanese should know this. The Register of Member's Interest shows the PM owns three properties, a residential house in Marrickville, an investment house in Dulwich Hill and a residential unit in Canberra. A mortgage for the Dulwich Hill property is the only liability listed. There is no rental income listed.
The point here isn't about Albo owning an investment property; plenty of people his age do and they house tenants. (Indeed, so does The Echidna, who much to the managing agents' dismay, has kept rents pretty much the same for the past decade and dropped them through the lockdown.) It's more about the speed and glibness with which he brushed off the suggestion. Rising rents are a huge inflationary pressure, especially in the regions, and if there is a mechanism to rein them in without collapsing the property market, let's hear it. And here the Greens need to lift their game too. It's all very well to drop a suggestion that will appeal to their voter base but how about some details? How will it work? What are the risks? The benefits? Where is the solid proposal?
Housing is a serious issue that warrants more than ideological jousting between the centre right Labor and far left (they call it social democrat) Greens. It needs a sensible conversation, hopefully one that will spin out the summit.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has taken aim at the move by new Defence Minister Richard Marles to scrap his 2021 ban on "woke" diversity and inclusion events for Defence staff, raising the "reality" of the Chinese and Russian presidents and reminding that "we live in an uncertain time".
- Australia's Black Summer bushfires raised the temperature of the planet's atmosphere to its highest level in 29 years, according to a new study. The catastrophic fires in 2019-20 burned more than 46 million acres and directly killed 34 people, as well as millions of animals. Scientists from Britain's University of Exeter say the blazes raised the lower stratosphere temperature to its highest level since the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines.
- A biodiversity credits scheme would be the start of a "nationwide restoration" of Australia's environment, according to the Prime Minister. Anthony Albanese said the scheme, announced at an event in regional NSW on Friday, would work much like the carbon credits scheme.
THEY SAID IT: "I tried all my life to make housing affordable. The more affordable the house, the more money I make." - Harry Triguboff
YOU SAID IT: The passing of Tim Page and the best accounts of the Vietnam War.
John says it beautifully: "Vietnam was my war - or should have been until I was saved by doctrine change. Thank you, Gough. Michael Herr's 1977 treatise Dispatches gave me, years later, a view of what I missed. It reads like some ugly science fiction: so unremittingly alien is the landscape through which the author travels and so fantastical are the characters he meets. Both are shattered. There is only a little procedural information provided here; the journey is a drug, the first and last chapters rightly titled 'Breathing In' and 'Breathing Out'. It's a scary, intimidating book. I read a page or two, a chapter or two, regularly but read it in its entirety at least once a year. This is the book that perhaps more than many others spoke to me about writers and writing."
Bede says: "For me, Miss Saigon (the musical) is an important reflection of the times, attitudes and suffering of people at the time. The version with Jon Jon Briones as the Engineer (who 'fixes' things in the Saigon brothel for the US army) is the best version ever."
Lisa nominates her favourite: "One Crowded Hour, Tim Bowden's biography of photojournalist Neil Davis is a wonderful account of his activity during the Vietnam conflict."
Likewise Caroline: "Many years ago I read One Crowded Hour by Tim Bowden, the biography of Neil Davis, a renowned Australian cameraman during Vietnam War. Fantastic read. Gave me a thirst for knowledge about the war, the country and politics in general. I have visited Vietnam and think they are amazingly resilient people. I feel drawn to go back. When it comes to war anywhere in the world it is not only dictators we need to fear, it's also peoples who see themselves as the good, the deserving and done for a good cause - there are always hidden agendas and fortunes to be made by some. Ringing any bells? Thanks for your recommendations for these other books." Thanks, Lisa and Caroline. Neil Davis was a fascinating character I had the good fortune to interview just before his death in 1985.
Robbie recommends Matterhorn by Karl Marlantes. With you there, Robbie, a terrifying read but one you can't put down.
Bernadette asks, "Why didn't you mention the Indochina media memorial foundation Tim Page started? I know the Bangkok office closed some time ago, but it did some marvellous work while operating. Why aren't media organisations getting together to foster/continue such foundations as a fitting tribute to people/journalists like Mr Page and the late Neil Davis, etc?"
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
