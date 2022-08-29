Housing - or the lack of it - is another. There's no point talking about importing skilled workers from overseas if you can't house them. One suggestion offered by the Greens - putting a cap on rents - was scoffed aside by the PM. "It's not clear to me, short of nationalising property, how that could be achieved. And I haven't seen any proposal, nor have the Greens raised with the government that at all," he said when asked about it on Thursday. Nationalising property? That's not quite true. At the height of the pandemic in NSW, when tenants were struggling to pay rent, assistance was made available to landlords who dropped the rent. There was also a temporary freeze on evictions. Anthony Albanese should know this. The Register of Member's Interest shows the PM owns three properties, a residential house in Marrickville, an investment house in Dulwich Hill and a residential unit in Canberra. A mortgage for the Dulwich Hill property is the only liability listed. There is no rental income listed.

