The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sydney Sixers recruit Angie Genford is eager to learn from the sport's biggest stars

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:41am, first published 2:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All-rounder Angie Genford has joined the Sydney Sixers. Picture by Getty Images

ACT Meteor Angie Genford is determined to learn as much as she can from the Sydney Sixers' star-studded lineup during the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.