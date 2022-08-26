ACT Meteor Angie Genford is determined to learn as much as she can from the Sydney Sixers' star-studded lineup during the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.
Having signed with the club for this summer's competition, the 19-year-old will play alongside the likes of Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner.
Advertisement
They're players who have claimed almost every trophy on offer at the domestic and international level, and Genford is confident they will have a lesson or two to pass down to the emerging bowling all-rounder.
"It's pretty exciting to sign with the Sixers," Genford said.
"There are so many players to learn from. I've played a lot of grade cricket with some of those girls and I was in the pathways system with a lot of the younger girls.
"It's been quite beneficial to see how the top players go about the game. The way they approach training and how much effort they put in.
"I learnt pretty quickly how much work goes into being an elite player. Sometimes when you watch cricket you see players who are so good and don't realise how much work they put in behind the scenes."
The part-time disability support worker experienced a brief taste of WBBL action last summer, turning out for the Hurricanes.
Genford made the move to Canberra earlier this year, signing her first professional contract with the Meteors.
It's a shift that has seen her link up with the likes of Holly Ferling and Katie Mack and coach Jono Dean to embark on a full pre-season.
While the Canberra weather may have provided a shock to the system, Genford is confident the work during winter has her primed for a big summer.
"It's been really exciting to move to Canberra," Genford said. "It's my first pre-season in a professional set up. The coaches have been amazing, even in this short time I've seen my game develop on and off the field.
"The coaches have such amazing knowledge and they just care so much about the players as people. Their aim is to develop you as a whole, I think if you develop people off the field it helps so much on the field."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.