Reckon you've grown a good winter beard? Sunday is the time to show it off.
And maybe win Canberra's Best Beard Competition. Imagine the bragging rights!
The competition is open to any and all hirsute-comers and will be held from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday at King O'Malley's pub in City Walk.
It's the 10th annual competition looking for the biggest, the best and the most creative beards Canberra has to offer.
Categories include Canberra's best beard, longest beard, best-styled beard, classic beard and Ned Kelly beard.
The event also raise money for Skin Check Champions which works to prevent skin cancer.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
