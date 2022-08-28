In Nicholas Stuart's article "Cyber war is on the battlefield, too" (August 22, p17) he mentions that the allied air forces were too enamoured of the war-winning potential of strategic bombing and its ability to break civilian morale.
It is strange the British would be some of the most enthusiastic practitioners of so-called "area bombing" under "Bomber" Harris when they themselves had just proved that the Blitz on their cities earlier in the war had been ineffective on bringing about their own defeat.
The only time German bombing came close to bringing about England's defeat was when the Luftwaffe were bombing radar stations, ports and airfields.
The British made the same mistake as the Germans despite this. Since their (and the American) bombers carried much greater payloads, the resulting damage and civilian casualties were worse than during the Blitz.
The allies were equally ineffective at damaging the war economy of the Third Reich with most markers of production peaking in Germany in 1944. That was when the allied bombing campaign was also at its height.
In regards to the shift to a more tactical use of airpower by the allied powers as the war progressed, the Germans of course pioneered this in the Blitzkrieg method they adopted between the wars as their operational doctrine (although never referred to by them as such).
This was also a reason why the Blitz on London was not successful. The types of bombers the German had were designed for tactical support roles and while they could be effective (for want of a better term) at destroying lightly defended targets such as Warsaw and Rotterdam, they were not up to the battle over London in 1940/41.
Labor is considering allowing greenhouse gas emitters to use "offsets" or carbon credits in order to meet their emission reduction requirements.
Offsets are often used as conditions for mine approvals. For example, a mining company, in order to protect an endangered species, commits to protecting another area of its habitat in compensation for destroying habitat on the mine site. But protecting another area still means that the overall area of habitat for the species is reduced.
Another type of carbon credits is paying for an area of trees to be planted for the carbon that they sequester, to compensate for emissions of a factory or other industrial process. Airlines commonly use these offsets, with passengers voluntarily contributing a dollar or two per ticket to their cost.
There are a host of problems with both types of offsets. Monitoring them over the years they take to implement is poor, or more commonly, non-existent. And it could happen that more than one company uses the same area of land or trees for their offsets. If the offsets are located overseas, the process of monitoring is more problematic.
Carbon Market Watch has reported that some carbon credits get traded up to 100 times, with no added benefit to the environment. The former chief scientist, Ian Chubb, has been asked by the government to investigate Australia's carbon credit scheme.
We need to reduce emissions urgently, not be side-tracked with dodgy carbon credit schemes.
Bob Salmond (Letters, August 23) and Oliver Raymond (Letters, August 21) view migration as a Ponzi scheme.
This anti-population line of thinking overlooks the most significant return from investing in migration - the value inherent in and created by the common man, especially skilled, spirited, and hopeful young people endowed with liberty.
The people of Biloela understood this in their fight for the Tamil refugee family. The people of Canberra experience this daily in the medical care they receive in our hospitals. Australian university students readily acknowledge the dedication of oversea students in their pursuit of knowledge.
On the other hand, Bob Salmond should note that the world's largest and most comprehensive fertility initiative ever has begun in China because of the population crisis caused by the sustained extremely low fertility rate.
The government has released guidelines on support policies in finance, tax, housing, employment, education and other fields to create a fertility-friendly society and encourage families to have more children.
If there is a reason for the attitude expressed by Bob Salmond and Oliver Raymond, it lies in our lack of commitment to the common good. The consumer society with its attitude that everything should serve its immediate interests is responsible for enormous waste and much irresponsible development. We've become addicted to affluence. Family and children get in the way of our addiction.
I cannot understand this obsession with the cost of new EVs. My family usually bought second-hand cars. In the 1960s, my parents had a 1954 Humber. When my sister got her first job (in a factory), she bought a 215 series (1952) Holden.
In future second-hand EVs will start to become available, and subsequently become cheaper.- Stewart Bath, Isabella Plains
Later, when I was in university on a scholarship, I had a second-hand Mini. After I was married, my wife and I were working for slave wages in a hospital. We bought a second-hand sports car. The only luxury car that I ever owned was a second-hand small BMW.
Surely in the near future second-hand EVs will start to become available, and subsequently become cheaper. Besides, I expect they will be cheaper to run.
Alastair Bridges raised a passion topic of mine (Letters, August 24), the ACT's use of judder bars to discourage speeding and the affect on his poor wife's arthritis.
I can tell you that this issue is not just restricted to the elderly, many of my young loved ones have chronic pain conditions and the judder bars are hell.
Where possible, we change our routes to avoid them.
If every person affected by a chronic pain condition in the ACT requested them to be swapped for speed cameras, surely we could get a change (and some handy revenue too).
Angela Kueter-Luks (Letters, August 22) is correct in asking that people exercise personal responsibility to avoid being another road injury or fatality statistic.
Based on my 61 years and a couple of million kilometres on the road both here and in Europe, sometimes in naturally hazardous circumstances, and years of working in dangerous industries I would go harder and further.
There is only one person responsible for your safety on the roads, footpaths, at work, in the home, on leisure activities etc and that is yourself.
Unfortunately there are those who advocate that it is someone else's responsibility for your safety, that you should be able to walk or even run across a road without looking for traffic and it is the driver's responsibility to miss you, that you should be able to weave through traffic on your bike, to be warned that your takeaway coffee is hot and so on.
There are times and places where pedestrians are given priority for equitable sharing of road space - marked crossings and traffic lights. But even there, it is prudent to check that vehicles are stopping.
The old French system, still seen in inland non-tourist towns, is that pedestrians have preference, not a right, at a crossing and they stop and catch the eye of oncoming drivers before stepping out when they see the vehicle stopping.
Much safer all round.
Relegating the majority of APS staff to positions labelled core officer - primary, core officer - advanced and core officer - expert may be apt since the core is what is left when all else has been eaten away ("APS managers need more work", August 26). However, given what the APS has endured over the past 10 years, such recommendations come across as uninspiring and demotivating.
Perhaps the author consultants were still influenced by the former government's mindset about those it too often ignored and devalued. Many will not forget the former PM's rort-driven denigration and dismissal of the APS's assessment and merit- listing of applications for hundreds of millions of dollars of grant funding as simply "looking at bits of paper".
I am finding it both hilarious and concerning that so many of your correspondents are "deflecting" from Morrison's secretive behaviour by criticising Albo for not doing anything and insisting that he get on with the job.
Do the maths. Labor's been in power for just over three months.
The Coalition were there for 10 years and, aside from dealing with aspects of COVID reasonably well (debatable I agree) achieved very little in serious policy change.
Albo doesn't need to do it all either (as his predecessor had to) because he has capable adults as his ministers who are doing their jobs.
Bill Deane (Letters, August 24) thinks there's nothing wrong with refusing to take responsibility for something you didn't do. Does that mean he thinks there's nothing wrong with profiting from the wrong that was done? Is receiving stolen goods okay now?
Bill Deane (Letters, August 24) says that "Taking no responsibility for something I had nothing to do with sounds pretty sensible to me". Surely then John Howard has no reason to celebrate "the great achievements of Western civilisations"?
The big question about Scott Morrison and his multiple ministerial portfolios is whether or not he was capable of making the right decision if one was required. If past performance is a guide to future performance, then there is a big question mark about that.
Why did Jeremy Hanson's remarks on the ACT report on teacher shortages ("Teacher shortage taskforce report's key findings not budgeted: Jeremy Hanson", canberratimes.com.au, August 23) have to say it was filled with "motherhood" statements? This is now a very sexist term and puts another nail in the coffin of those trying to achieve gender equality.
The furore about Scott Morrison reminds me of the Shakespearean play Much Ado About Nothing.
I'm sorry to say, it appears Alan Joyce is flying Qantas by the hip pocket of his pants.
In December 1972 Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and Deputy Prime Minister Lance Barnard were sworn into all portfolios, Whitlam holding 13 and Barnard 14. How good is that?
Malcom Peterson (Letters, August 20) suggests William McMahon is no longer the "worst Australian PM" thanks to Morrison's secret ministry takeovers. John Kerr's ranking as "worst Australian Governor-General" may be under threat too after David Hurley assented to Morrison's asinine plot.
I voiced my concerns about e-scooters years ago after a near miss with one. But there is no holding back the expansion of these infernal machines. What are the statistics on rider and pedestrians scooter injuries? What is the impact on health as walking is ditched for riding? What are Canberran's views on the scooters littering our streets?
Does our Governor-General feel like a rugby league coach right now? The Prime Minister says "I have no intention of undertaking any criticism of the Governor-General". Oops. Perhaps best at least pack an overnight bag, David.
