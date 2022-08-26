Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged all parties involved in Scott Morrison's secret portfolio power grab to cooperate in what he has called an "arm's length" inquiry into the "extraordinary circumstances".
Mr Albanese said the inquiry into the controversy will be headed by former High Court justice Virginia Bell with the expectation that she is due to provide her report by November 25, in time for possible for legislative action before year's end.
Politics has been consumed for two weeks by the revelations that Mr Morrison secretly appointed himself to five portfolios - health, finance, home affairs, treasury and resources - during the pandemic.
"We need to have a quick and appropriate inquiry, which is not about the politics but about how this happened. Why it happened, who knew about it?" Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney.
Mr Albanese has thanked Justice Bell and described her as an "eminent individual with an extensive and diverse legal career".
On Tuesday, Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue cleared the former prime minister of breaking the law, finding his appointment was valid.
But he was scathing about Mr Morrison's decision to keep the appointments secret from parliament, his fellow ministers and department secretaries, finding that keeping it secret "fundamentally undermined" the principles of responsible government.
The Greens want a judicial inquiry with powers similar to that of a royal commission.
Mr Morrison has defended his actions and stressed that he had only ever used his secret powers once - to kill off the PEP-11 gas exploration permit.
More to come..
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
