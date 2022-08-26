Tennis great Wally Masur has declared Nick Kyrgios among the US Open favourites as he prepares for a round-one showdown with close mate Thanasi Kokkinakis
The Canberra talent will have to overcome his doubles partner to replicate his success at Wimbledon.
Masur is confident such a run is possible, Kyrgios enjoying outstanding form throughout the North American hard court swing following his trip to the final in London.
With Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic banned from entering the US due to his refusal to get vaccinated, a path has emerged for a member of the new guard to claim a grand slam crown.
"Without Novak there and Rafael Nadal under an injury cloud and having only played one competitive match heading into the US Open, it's quite wide open," Masur said. "Nick has to be one of the favourites.
"If he played anybody in the draw in one match, you'd pick him to win it. The draw is key, that accumulation of tough matches can bring you undone but Nick is among the favourites and is right on top."
Should he get past Kokkinakis, Kyrgios' path to the business end of the US Open looks to be a tricky one.
The winner of the all-Australian contest will face either Benjamin Bonzi or Ugo Humbert in the second round before a likely date with 16th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.
The Spaniard ended Kyrgios' US Open 12 months ago, claiming a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 victory in the first round.
The Canberran, however, was in a much different place this time last year, losing three straight heading into the tournament before wilting in the New York heat.
This year has seen Kyrgios embark on a golden run of form, winning the singles and doubles titles at the Washington Open, before reaching the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open.
A third-round victory could set up a showdown with world No.1 and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev.
The pair faced off earlier this month, Kyrgios prevailing 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 in Canada.
It's no doubt a challenging draw, but Kyrgios has shown he has the talent to embark on a deep run at a grand slam and Masur said he will fancy his chances against any opponent who pops up along the way.
"Nick did a good job at Wimbledon," Masur said. "He beat Cristian Garin, Brandon Nakashima, against the players he was expected to beat, he got the job done. Now the challenge is to do that on a regular basis.
"He proved at Wimbledon when he won matches against lesser opponents that he can do it.
"With Nick's big serve he's able to pick up free points. The surface in New York is true. Against someone playing well, he'll have to play more tennis to win than at Wimbledon."
While Kyrgios prepares to face Kokkinakis, Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur will take on Filip Krajinovic.
The 18th seed is poised for a fourth-round date with Canadian talent Felix Auger-Aliassime. There is the potential for de Minaur and Kyrgios to play in the quarter-final.
De Minaur has also performed well in America, Masur confident he can build on a solid Wimbledon.
"He was unlucky at Wimbledon, just a few points away from meeting Nick in the quarter-final," Masur said. "I've always felt Alex has the game and mindset to go deep in a major. He likes hard courts, he's very good at absorbing pace and redirecting pace."
On the women's side of the draw, Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic is set to take on Karolina Muchova, with Daria Saville to play Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Serena Williams has drawn world No.80 Danka Kovinic in her final tournament before retirement.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
