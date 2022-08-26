It's been a long eight months for Siokapesi Palu.
Having first joined the Wallaroos squad in January, the Brumbies talent has been forced to wait patiently for a chance to make her debut.
Advertisement
In that time, she has pushed her teammates to be better while also working hard on her game to prove she belongs in the Test arena.
Finally, that shot has come, Palu to line up at inside centre for Australia's clash with New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Given the lengthy apprenticeship, the Brumby is confident she's ready to make an instant impact.
"It was hard trying to be the player on the other side congratulating my teammates and doing all I can to be the best teammate," Palu said.
"I longed for the moment I got to be the one being congratulated. To finally be on the other side, it's a nice feeling."
Palu's inclusion is one of seven changes to Australia's starting side following last week's 52-5 loss to the Black Ferns in Christchurch.
Fellow ACT talent Michaela Leonard remains in the team, while Grace Kemp was ruled out with a head knock.
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning is eyeing a win over New Zealand and preparing his side for the World Cup.
MORE RUGBY UNION NEWS:
It's a tournament Palu circled on the calendar a number of months ago, the centre desperate to secure a spot in the final squad.
"It was really important for me to get minutes and exposure to the international level before going into the World Cup," Palu said.
"This will be a stepping stone for preparing me for later this year."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.