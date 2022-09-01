The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from September 3, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
September 1 2022 - 2:00am
Author events

September 4: At The Book Cow at 2pm is the launch of Eyes on Flies by Dr Bry the Fly Guy. Come dressed up as a fly for a chance to win a prize. bookcow.com.au.

