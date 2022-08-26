Canberra records 247 new COVID-19 infections

Canberra reported 247 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with 112 people hospitalised.
Of the new infections, 143 were recorded via PCR tests, while 104 people tested positive on a rapid antigen test.
Of those hospitalised, three are in intensive care, none of them requiring ventilation.
There were no new deaths on Friday, and the total lives lost in the territory over the course of the pandemic remains 121.
This follows four deaths on Wednesday; a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s.
The active case load is currently 1433, bringing the total cases reported since March 2020 to 201,579.
Those aged 50 and over who have received four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine now represent 56.4 per cent of the population.
Those aged 16 and over with three doses are 78 per cent, while 77.9 per cent of five- to 15-year-olds have received two doses.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
