Canberra Croatia FC and young gun Matej Busek are eager to hold onto the NPL minor premiership trophy for the next two weeks.
The club had previously celebrated winning the championship with just under a month left until finals but were deducted three competition points due to a crowd incident last Saturday.
Although it was disappointing for the club, they only have to take points in their last two matches to be re-awarded the title ahead of the Monaro Panthers, who are hot on their tale.
Following a 1-1 draw with Belconnen United on Saturday, it marks two big games for Croatia against the O'Connor Knights and West Canberra Wanderers in coming weeks.
Matej Busek, who is one the best young players in the competition, has been incredibly important for the side but it was his time spent living in the Czech Republic that molded him into the emerging star he is.
The 18-year-old has been praised by his head coach at Canberra Croatia for being a major reason for their side sitting atop the National Premier League.
The attacking midfielder says he learnt plenty during his time in the Czech Republic, where he lived for a couple years until he moved to Canberra at the age of 12.
"I used to play in a Czech youth squad and coming from there to Canberra was a big transition for me," Busek said.
"Over there the training was really hard and strict and everything had to be done quickly which was difficult."
Although he learnt a lot from his time overseas, it has been the coaching he has received from Canberra Croatia head coach Dean Ugrinic that has improved his game rapidly.
He says Ugrinic has pushed him to work hard, with the young gun training three nights a week with the team as they build towards the finals in just under a month's time.
"Dean has been really supportive and because I'm still young and playing in first grade, he helps me a lot and has just been a great guy," Busek said.
He hopes to repay the club in his first year in first grade with some silver-wear.
