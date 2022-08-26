The ACTU's decision to make multi-employer bargaining its main demand at next week's jobs and skills summit could backfire on the Albanese government unless the debate is managed carefully.
Employment Minister Tony Burke's willingness to embrace the issue as something he is "really interested in" and would like to see "fleshed out" will be a red flag to a corporate Australia already suspicious of the influence of the union movement on the government.
There are concerns that while unions only represent about 15 per cent of workers, unionists and people with union connections will occupy a disproportionate number of the seats. "It's a stunt with the unions," Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said on August 9.
It would be understandable then, given multi-employer collective bargaining is part of the ALP platform, if some of the delegates from corporate Australia took the view they were about to be bushwhacked.
While there is general acceptance the existing enterprise bargaining system is no longer "fit for purpose", there is just no way employers either large or small are going to willingly sign up to what the ALP supports and the ACTU is demanding.
If, by chance, Labor did decide to mandate the change it would set up the government for a major clash with industry groups strongly opposed to such a move.
According to Innes Willox, the Australian Industry Group chief executive, pattern bargaining - which he says is unions demanding "everybody to be paid the same, across whatever industry no matter what size, scale or geography of the business" is a "throwback to the 1960s" and a "job-killer".
When enterprise bargaining was rolled out under Labor three decades ago the buzz word was flexibility. The idea was that union members and enterprises could tailor industrial agreements to take into account local factors and specific needs. This was seen as a preferable alternative to the cookie cutter "one size fits all approach" that had existed previously.
Labor, and the ACTU, are now arguing enterprise bargaining has led to a divide and conquer approach which has suppressed wages.
That is far from being the whole story. While the proportion of employees covered by enterprise agreements has fallen from a peak of 43.4 per cent in 2010 to just 35.1 per cent in 2021 that is also partly the result of a significant drop-off in union membership.
Even that, however, pales into insignificance when compared to what should be the single most important issue at the summit; the casualisation of the workforce and the explosive growth of the gig economy. These are issues on which the ACTU was very vocal during the pandemic when COVID exposed the weaknesses this had created in, among other things, supply chains and aged care.
According to the summit issues paper 23.1 per cent of Australians are employed as casuals, 7.8 per cent are "independent contractors" and about 250,000 people work in the "gig economy".
It states: " ... gig workers are more likely to live with disability, be temporary residents, and have minimum superannuation contributions ... women engaged in the gig economy generally receive lower hourly rates than their male counterparts".
These, along with the need to make it easier for seniors and the disabled to access secure and well-paid employment, are serious issues that need to be addressed.
One of the best, and quickest, ways to increase incomes is to help people transition from casualised and ad hoc jobs to permanent positions covered by either an award or an enterprise agreement.
If the ACTU makes this all about a return to collective bargaining it risks derailing the entire summit and destroying any good faith.
