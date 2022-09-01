This exhibition of drawings is Tim Hardy's second solo exhibition. These works on paper includes large charcoal landscapes, pen and wash portraits, mixed media and monotype prints. It's on at Strathnairn Arts until September 18. See: strathnairn-arts-shop.square.site/tim-hardy.
This exhibition by Kamberri/Canberra artist Annie Trevillian includes recent digital surface design works on fabric together with works drawn from large community projects. There is a particular focus on the 2016 Dhulwa Commission and the 2020 Gawanggal Commission completed with Fiona Edge, including surface design works for wallpaper, glass and splashbacks together with original watercolours and drawings. It's on at Megalo until October 8. The artist will hold a two-day workshop on September 24 and 25. Bookings essential. See: megalo.org.
Fired Earth presents the work of six Canberra ceramic artists responding to the Australian environment. The works include local ecosystems, details of bark and careful observations of flowers. It's on at the Australian National Botanic Gardens Gallery until October 2. Local artist Julia Landford will open the exhibition on Saturday, September 3 at 2.30pm. On September 11 at 11am will be floor talks followed at noon by a free demonstration of woven leaf plates. On September 18 at 1.30pm will be a free demonstration of native flower arranging. See: parksaustralia.gov.au/botanic-gardens.
Master It is run by Meisner Technique teacher Scott Williams. Directors and writers are welcome to observe and audit. It's on from September 5 to 10 at The Street Theatre. See: thestreet.org.au/take-part/artist-programs/master-it.
The actor and singer - whose hits included Love is in the Air - will tell and sing his life story. At Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (the B), Wednesday September 7 at 8pm. See: theq.net.au.
Maruki Community Orchestra returns with Handel's Water Music, Holst's St Paul's Suite, Dvorak's violin concerto featuring John Gould and Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony. The concert is on Sunday, September 4 at 3pm at Albert Hall. $25/$20, U12 free. Tickets: trybooking.com/CBRTM and more information: marukicommunityorchestra.org.au.
In an Art Song Canberra recital, Sarahlouise Owens (soprano) and Katherine Day (piano) will explore works by some of the lesser-known lieder composers or lesser-known works by well-known composers. It's on Sunday, September 4 at 3pm at Wesley Music Centre. See: trybooking.com.
Playwright Julian Larnach drew on his own experience of university politics in writing this satire in which three candidates vie for the office of student president. This Canberra Youth Theatre production - a premiere - was directed by Luke Rogers. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from September 7 to 10. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra REP presents the story of the first play performed on Australian soil. Our Country's Good by Timberlake Wertenbaker opens on September 8. Based on Thomas Keneally's The Playmaker, it is set in Australia in 1789 where a young lieutenant is directing rehearsals with only two copies of the text and a cast of convicts. It's on at Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3) until September 24. See: canberrarep.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
