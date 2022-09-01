Fired Earth presents the work of six Canberra ceramic artists responding to the Australian environment. The works include local ecosystems, details of bark and careful observations of flowers. It's on at the Australian National Botanic Gardens Gallery until October 2. Local artist Julia Landford will open the exhibition on Saturday, September 3 at 2.30pm. On September 11 at 11am will be floor talks followed at noon by a free demonstration of woven leaf plates. On September 18 at 1.30pm will be a free demonstration of native flower arranging. See: parksaustralia.gov.au/botanic-gardens.