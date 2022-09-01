The Canberra Times
Capital Life from September 3, 2022: Patterning and Fired Earth are highlights

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:10am, first published September 1 2022 - 2:00am
Tim Hardy's charcoal landscapes, pen and wash portraits, mixed media and monotype prints are on show at Strathnairn Arts until September 18. Picture supplied

Nothing More Delightful

This exhibition of drawings is Tim Hardy's second solo exhibition. These works on paper includes large charcoal landscapes, pen and wash portraits, mixed media and monotype prints. It's on at Strathnairn Arts until September 18. See: strathnairn-arts-shop.square.site/tim-hardy.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

