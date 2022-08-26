It was the Test debut as unlikely as it was unexpected.
Here's Billy Pollard, just 20 years old and preparing to lead Uni-Norths towards the John I Dent Cup finals.
Already it had been a bumper year for the emerging hooker, playing for the Brumbies before travelling to Fiji for the Pacific Nations Cup with Australia A.
And then Pollard's world turned upside down.
With Wallaby Dave Porecki suffering a concussion ahead of the side's first Test against the Pumas in Argentina, Australia needed a hooker to join the squad.
Pollard was woken up in the middle of the night and 'rushed' to Mendoza, a journey that involved six flights and lasted 43 hours.
Still, a debut wasn't on the table. Instead, the youngster was there to provide back up and receive a vital taste of the Wallabies environment.
By now, we all know how that went. Folau Fainga'a suffered a concussion and suddenly Pollard was hours away from a Test cap.
"Going over there, I didn't want to just be a part of it, I wanted to get a game, but I didn't think it would actually happen," Pollard said.
"It was scary to see Folau go down, you don't want to see that, especially someone who's helped me so much.
"I thought he'd be okay to play. Then they huddled everyone up, said 'Folau's out and Billy is stepping in'. It was cool, but unfortunate it had to happen that way.
"Running out and looking at the score, I did have mixed emotions but it was still very special. Particularly playing in front of that crowd, it was unlike anything I've played in front of."
The taste of international rugby has the youngster eager to return to the Wallabies fold.
How long that takes will be determined by how hard Pollard works according to Wallabies assistant coach and former Brumbies mentor Dan McKellar.
"He's got a taste," McKellar said. "It was probably ahead of what he was thinking but through injuries he was provided that opportunity.
"He can use that as motivation to go away and work hard with the Brumbies and try get back in here as quickly as possible. I don't think there's any doubt he's got the talent and potential to play a lot of Test footy.
"He understands his development path continues and how hard he works will determine how quickly he's back in here."
For now, however, Pollard's focus is on Sunday's John I Dent Cup elimination final.
The Owls will face Queanbeyan in the must-win clash, the victor to face the loser of Saturday's qualifying final between Canberra Royals and Tuggeranong Vikings.
Pollard credits Uni-Norths for providing a family for the home-sick 18-year-old that moved down to Canberra in 2020 and he's eager to help the success-starved club in their quest for a first title since 1992.
"I was meant to play in Sydney in 2020 but because of COVID I got put with the Owls and it's been a great situation," Pollard said. "I've got no doubt I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them.
"They're a club who have such a family focus and care about their people. It's unfortunate I've been injured a fair bit that's limited my playing time the last two years.
"I want to go out and repay a little bit of what they've done for me. It would be massive to win the John I Dent Cup, they've only won it once. That was with Laurie (Fisher), I've seen the photo of him with the trophy and it would be special to get their second win."
Qualifying final: Canberra v Tuggeranong at Viking Park, Saturday 3.20pm
Elimination final: Uni-Norths v Queanbeyan at Viking Park, Sunday 3.20pm
Qualifying final: Tuggeranong v Canberra at Viking Park, Saturday 1.50pm
Elimination final: Uni-Norths v Penrith at Viking Park, Sunday 1.50pm
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
