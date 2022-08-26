When the Raiders stride onto Canberra Stadium on Saturday with their trademark song 'The Mighty Green Machine' blaring, Manly Sea Eagles hooker Lachlan Croker may well be singing along quietly.
The Crookwell product is looking forward to returning to the capital, where for the first time he will play in Canberra against the Raiders - the club he made his NRL debut with in 2016.
Croker isn't ashamed to admit he still knows all the words to the Raiders' signature run-out song, having loudly and proudly sang it for much of his life as a fan of the Green Machine.
"Listening to that song when I'm standing out there waiting for the Raiders to come out, it'll be something that'll be pretty special I think because that song was a big part of my childhood," the nephew of club legend Jason Croker, told The Canberra Times.
"I've played a reserve-grade game for Blacktown here, Manly's feeder team, but not in the NRL.
"It's definitely a weird experience to be able to put into words. I spent so much time watching the Raiders growing up, then Jason playing there and then having a few years down there when I was 18, 19, 20 - it's a surreal opportunity.
"I still have fond memories of sitting in the freezing cold concrete stadium watching Toots run around. It's a pretty cool place and I always love getting back there."
Not only will it be a chance for Croker to play against his old teammates and catch up with friends and family, it will also be a reunion with one of his oldest friends, Zac Woolford.
The Raiders hooker and Croker played together from the age of nine, in schoolboy rugby, Harold Matthews footy, and they both donned the Blues jersey in junior Origin too.
"Ever since then we've been pretty close," the Manly dummy-half said.
"I'm happy how things have turned out for him because it's been a rollercoaster the last couple of years.
"Being able to run up against next to him is something I'm going to treasure for a long time."
Despite his strong ties to Canberra, Croker will not be holding back when he crosses the white line for the Sea Eagles as they aim to snap a five-game losing streak.
Croker said their defensive lapses have been a concern in recent weeks, and while they haven't had much luck with injuries ruling out key players this season, the desire is still there to finish the year strong and deny Canberra their finals shot.
"Defensively throughout the middle the last couple of weekends we've been quite poor, which is really disappointing because our middles have had a really good year overall," he said.
"So we're looking to fix that up before the end of the year and with the pack that Canberra have got it's something we need to be really good at with Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine playing really good footy.
"Then the two little hookers are playing really good footy as well, so that's probably the most crucial aspect of this game."
Croker also believes in-form Raiders second-rower Hudson Young will be the X-factor player Manly will have to keep an eye on too.
"Hudson has been playing that ad-lib sort of style that works really well with Jack [Wighton] next to him," Croker said.
"If you give them too many chances, someone's going to pull something out of the hat and do something we're not expecting and you can't really train for that."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
