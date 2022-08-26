The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Manly Sea Eagles' Lachlan Croker ready for 'special' Canberra Raiders reunion with Zac Woolford

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
August 26 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manly's Lachlan Croker made his NRL debut with the Raiders in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

When the Raiders stride onto Canberra Stadium on Saturday with their trademark song 'The Mighty Green Machine' blaring, Manly Sea Eagles hooker Lachlan Croker may well be singing along quietly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.