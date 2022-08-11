The Canberra Times

National Safe Work Month highlights importance of psychosocial safety

By Tracie Sanim
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:26am, first published August 11 2022 - 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workplace safety has traditionally focused on the physical environment and bodily injury, psychological injury is gaining increased prevalence in light of COVID-19. Picture Shutterstock

Across Australia, more than 120,000 people are injured annually in the workplace. Last year, families and friends of 163 Australians killed at work had to say a final goodbye to a loved one.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.