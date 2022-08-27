The Informer: Flood clean-up continues, Book Week comes to a close

Damage wrought by the floods mean he hardly leaves his property, working 18 hours a day to rebuild.
The arrival of a team from Disaster Relief Australia has made the task of cleaning up and rebuilding a little easier.
"It has been really hard," Ibrahim said of the cleanup.
"It's the first big help I've had. Before I had the Army, they took all the bigger stuff out and threw it away. But it's been very hard."
Wet weather is due to continue into the spring across the eastern half of Australia, but it will remain relatively dry in the west, the Bureau of Meteorology's climate outlook suggests.
There is an 80 per cent chance of above average rainfall for Queensland, NSW, Victoria and much of Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory during the three-month period.
"In eastern Australia, where catchments are wet and streamflows are already high, the wet outlook means the risk of flooding remains," BOM hydrologist Dr David Wilson said.
"Higher than average stream flows are expected to continue across most of the eastern mainland and northern Tasmania."
In contrast, parts of Western Australia and Tasmania will be relatively dry with some areas only having a 25 per cent chance of exceeding median rainfall levels.
Meanwhile, Australian parents are breathing a sigh of relief as Book Week 2022 draws to a close.
For many kids, growing up during the coronavirus pandemic, this year was the first Book Week ever, giving them a chance to dress in a variety of costumes inspired by books, movies and video games around the country.
At Lucas Primary School in Ballarat there was Buzz Lightyear, Minions, Harry and Hermione, pirates, red-and-white striped Wallys and even a full set of teachers dressed as crayons.
Indigenous character Wylah from Wylah The Koorie Warrior was a source of inspiration from Warrnambool to Cairns, according to author Richard Pritchard.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
