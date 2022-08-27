The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Canberra's public housing crisis needs state and federal government attention

By The Sunday Canberra Times
August 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's growing housing crisis needs serious attention.

For many of us, housing is the hidden crisis. We know there are people who live literally on our streets in our prosperous city but somehow they seem far away. They are people without much political clout.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.