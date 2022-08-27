The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sunday Space: Artemis I moon mission to launch on Monday night

By Brad Tucker
August 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artemis I begins its journey to the moon on Monday night. Picture supplied

On December 14, 1972, astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt left the surface of the moon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.