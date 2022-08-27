On December 14, 1972, astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt left the surface of the moon.
They joined Ron Evans in orbit around the moon and two days later, headed back to the Earth.
Since then, the question of when we will return to the moon has been repeatedly asked.
And now we have an answer. It all starts Monday night.
Artemis I, the first mission in NASA's new effort to the return to the moon, is scheduled for launch at 10.33pm (AEST).
The Artemis program is NASA's name for its return to the moon missions. In Greek mythology, Artemis was the sister of Apollo and the goddess of the moon.
Artemis I will use the Space Launch System - NASA's new rocket. When launched, it will be the most powerful rocket ever, standing 98 metres tall, with 15 per cent more power (thrust) than the Saturn V which took astronauts to the moon previously. It will be able to send nearly 40 tonnes of stuff to the moon - capsules, cargo and, eventually, astronauts.
Artemis I will not have anyone in it. There will be dummies that measure and test the safety of the capsule, and make sure the new rocket and capsule, the Orion capsule, all work. If successful, Artemis II will have people on it, with Artemis III landing people on the moon.
Orion is the new capsule, an upgraded version of the one used during the Apollo missions. It will be able to carry more people (four as opposed to three in Apollo), more cargo and go for longer missions.
But why now is there an effort to return to the Moon?
Firstly, NASA stopped sending humans to the moon because there was no reason. In the 1960s, the whole goal was to get to the moon. And NASA did that. So what next? Well, there wasn't really a plan.
The Apollo program was also very expensive. In today's dollars, it cost $170 billion.
Now, it is a lot cheaper. And there is a big reason to go back to the moon.
The goal of getting back to the moon is to use it as an easy stepping stone to Mars. Technology can be developed and, moreover, it can be easier to get to Mars from the moon than Earth. While it is not really much closer, it has a lot less gravity. That means it requires less fuel to get off the surface, and therefore becomes easier to get to Mars compared to from Earth.
Recent discoveries have also shown there is a lot of ice on the moon. Ice is frozen water, and water is H2O. You can break water into hydrogen and oxygen and, so now, we can make rocket fuel. Instead of bringing fuel with us, we can create it on the moon and refuel to easily get back to Earth, or go onwards to Mars. It will be a space hub, of sorts.
Monday night doesn't mark the start of a new rocket, or a new effort to get to the moon, but a sign of the new exploration that we are seeing.
And even the start of heading to Mars.
